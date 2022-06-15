Scope

The Addictive Behaviors section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing various forms of addictive behaviors.

Led by Dr. Salvatore Campanella from Université Libre de Bruxelles, the Addictive Behaviors section welcomes submissions in the various domains of addictive behavior research, which aim to enhance the understanding and treatment of these behaviors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

investigation and epidemiology of prevalence and risk factors of drug use, substance use, internet addiction, prescription medication misuse, and addictive behaviors

the burden of disease and associated physical and mental harm of drug use, substance use, internet addiction, prescription medication misuse, and addictive behaviors

the comorbidity of physical, infectious disease, and mental health associated with drug use, substance use, internet addiction, and addictive behaviors

prevention and control of drug use, substance use, internet addiction, prescription medication misuse, and addictive behaviors during lifetime course, especially in young people

genetic, biological, and neuroimaging mechanisms of drug use, substance use, internet addiction, prescription medication misuse, and addictive behaviors

pharmacological, psychological, neuromodulation, and digital treatment and intervention of drug use, substance use, internet addiction, prescription medication misuse, and addictive behaviors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of addictive behaviors and their prevention, treatment, and management.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding, prevention, and treatment of addictive behaviors, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

The Addictive Behaviors section does not consider submissions focusing on financial risk management, investment strategies, or other topics unrelated to the psychological, social, and biological aspects of addiction. However, studies that address the underlying mechanisms, prevention, or treatment of addictive behaviors in the context of financial risk-taking or investment behaviors may be considered if they align with the section's focus on understanding and addressing various forms of addictive behaviors.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of addictive behavior research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.