Scope

The addictive behaviour section of Frontiers in Psychology offers a strong international and well-recognized venue for scientific and clinical publications in the field of addictive behaviors. Trends in addictive behavior research often see addictions to substances such as alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs be placed under review. However, there has been a developing interest in potential non-substance-related addictive behaviors such as excessive gambling, buying or playing video games. The ultimate goal of this specialty section is to enable contributors to not only explore and challenge current trends in this field, but to help determine the theoretical and clinical prevalence and characteristics of addictive behaviors.

We especially encourage research from emerging topics, such as:

•Investigation and epidemiology of prevalence and risk factors of drug use, substance use, internet addition, prescription medication misuse and addictive behaviours

•The burden of disease and associated physical and mental harm of drug use, substance use, internet addition, prescription medication misuse and addictive behaviours

•The comorbidity of physical, infectious disease and mental health associated with drug use, substance use, internet addition, and addictive behaviours

•Prevention and control of drug use, substance use, internet addition, prescription medication misuse and addictive behaviours during lifetime course, especially in young people

•Genetic, biological and neuroimaging mechanism of drug use, substance use, internet addition, prescription medication misuse addictive behaviours

•Pharmacological, psychological, neuromodulation and digital treatment and intervention of drug use, substance use, internet addition, prescription medication misuse and addictive behaviours

We welcome studies that clearly contribute to current knowledge, that present sound experimental design combined with valid, reliable assessment and evaluation procedures.