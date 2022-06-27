Scope

Cognitive Science studies the nature of the human mind and its interactions with the environment and other minds. It challenges our concepts of what it is to be human and what it means to be cognitive. In doing so, Cognitive Science addresses standard cognitive topics, such as sensation, perception, attention, memory, judgement and decision making, problem solving, reasoning, motor cognition, creativity, emotion and language.

The field utilises a range of research methods, including behavioural testing, neuroimaging, genomic analyses, computer simulations, qualitative, and mixed-method approaches to understand similarities and differences within and across populations.

We welcome submissions that extend our knowledge of the origins, necessity, functionality, and interconnectedness of each cognitive domain within an individual and when the individual is assessed in relation to its environment and other individuals. This also includes emergent cognitive behaviour of interactive agents, where agents need not be human. Philosophical discussions are welcome if they are grounded in behavioural data and written for a cognitive science audience.

Topics covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

Cross-cultural comparisons in any cognitive domain

Cognitive(-like) behaviour in groups of interacting agents

Tracking cognitive change across the life span

Cognitive and brain training

Phenomenological correlates of neurocognitive states

Theoretical models of cognitive disorders

Cognitive explanations of psychiatric symptoms

History of cognitive science

Cognitive impacts of human-computer collaboration

Computational models of cognitive processes

These are example topics, not an exhaustive list. Contributions that bridge multiple cognitive domains or that adopt integrative, multidisciplinary perspectives are especially welcome.

Submissions may include several different article types including, but not limited to; empirical reports, review articles, methodological contributions, clinical trials, and applications. Empirical work, including replication studies, should be of high standard and directly related to furthering or consolidating our knowledge of the cognitive mind.