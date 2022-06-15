Scope

The Cognitive Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the human mind and its interactions with the environment and other minds.

Led by Dr. Eddy Davelaar from Birkbeck, University of London, the Cognitive Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of cognitive science, which explore the connections between cognitive topics and their implications on human cognition.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural, non-Western, and environmental contexts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cognitive(-like) behavior in groups of interacting agents

cognitive and brain training

cognitive explanations of psychiatric symptoms

cognitive impacts of human-computer collaboration

computational models of cognitive processes

cross-cultural comparisons in any cognitive domain

history of cognitive science

phenomenological correlates of neurocognitive states

theoretical models of cognitive disorders

tracking cognitive change across the life span

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the origins, necessity, functionality, and interconnectedness of each cognitive domain within an individual and when the individual is assessed in relation to its environment and other individuals.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The Cognitive Science section does not consider submissions focusing solely on mental health, therapy, and intervention, job and work-related stress, or elderly care, as these topics are considered outside the core cognitive processes and mechanisms that define the field. However, philosophical discussions grounded in behavioral data and tailored for a cognitive science audience are welcome. Additionally, while the section supports and advances various SDG goals, submissions should primarily focus on the cognitive aspects of the research and their implications on human cognition.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cognitive science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.