Scope

The Comparative Psychology specialty section is committed to publishing research exploring animal cognition, learning and behavior, including the psychological mechanisms underlying these topics. This section encompasses the theoretical, observational and empirical aspects of cognition and behavior in a wide range of species, across a variety of disciplines. These include animal learning, animal cognition, ethology, biology, behavioral ecology, evolution, developmental psychology, behavioral neuroscience, neurobiology, and behavioral genetics, among other related fields.

The very nature of current studies in Comparative Psychology is typically inter-disciplinary. Areas of particular interest include, but are not limited to:

● Perception

● Attention

● Memory

● Learning

● Categorization

● Navigation

● Timing

● Number

● Communication

● Decision making

● Social cognition

Comparative studies across or between species, including humans, are also encouraged, while studies focusing on a single species are equally welcome.

The Comparative Psychology specialty section seeks to emphasize the formulation of psychological processes and testing of multiple theoretical models of such mechanisms, whenever possible. Comparative Psychology, more specifically animal cognition, learning, and behavior, is particularly interested in articles investigating psychological mechanisms evaluated in both laboratory settings and natural environments. To this end, we encourage authors to report results from individual subjects, and employ rigorous statistical techniques, to encourage replications within and between laboratories and other research settings. In accordance with the mission of open access to the publication of scientific results, Comparative Psychology promotes open access to the process of science. To aid in replication and meta-analysis, we also invite authors to archive methodological techniques (via videos, still images, or computer programs), data files, and data analysis code in online supplementary materials.