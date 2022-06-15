Scope

The Comparative Psychology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring animal cognition, learning, and behavior.

Led by Dr. Masaki Tomonaga from the University of Human Environments, the Comparative Psychology section welcomes submissions in various domains of comparative psychology, which connect diverse disciplines to better understand psychological mechanisms in animals.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

attention

categorization

communication

decision making

inference

learning

memory

navigation

number

perception

physical cognition

social behavior

social cognition

social learning

timing

tool use

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the psychological processes and mechanisms underlying animal cognition, learning, and behavior across a wide range of species and disciplines.

The section welcomes research not only in laboratory settings but also in diverse settings such as in the wild, zoos, aquariums, farms, etc. The section also welcomes applied research utilizing the findings obtained from basic research, such as animal welfare practices for experimental animals, zoo animals, livestock, and companion animals.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: 3 Good Health and Well-being, 14 Life Below Water, 15 Life on Land, and 16 Peace, Justice, and Strong Institution, by enhancing our understanding of animal cognition, learning, and behavior across diverse species and ecosystems from the comparative perspective.

The Comparative Psychology section does not consider submissions focusing on public health, gender studies, stress and mental health, or risk analysis, as these topics fall outside the scope of comparative research between different species or populations. However, studies that emphasize cross-species comparisons and evolutionary perspectives on psychological phenomena related to stress, mental health, or risk analysis in the context of animal cognition, learning, and behavior are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of comparative psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.