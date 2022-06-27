Scope

The section is devoted to reporting empirical and theoretical results that advance our understanding of conscious experience as a natural phenomenon - in humans and other animals, in health and in disease. Consciousness has long occupied a central role in philosophy and the humanities, and was once at the very center of psychology. After a long hiatus, the study of consciousness has now regained scientific prominence as the focus of a vibrant multidisciplinary effort including psychology, neuroscience, cognitive science, philosophy, computer science, artificial intelligence, psychiatry, and neurology. Achieving a scientific account of conscious experience now lies at the heart of the ambitions of 21st century science. Consciousness Research exists to promote this agenda by providing a forum for disseminating the very best research in the new science of consciousness. As well as the primary phenomenon of conscious experience per se, relevant topics include interactions between conscious and unconscious processes; the neural correlates of consciousness; selfhood; volition, agency and free-will; disorders of consciousness in psychiatry and neurology, and consciousness in infants and non-human animals. We welcome submissions describing original experimental results and theoretical modeling, clinical investigations and case studies, developmental and comparative analyses, integrative syntheses and reviews, and opinion articles.

Replicability of experimental results is central to the credibility of psychology and cognitive neuroscience. We thus warmly welcome submission reporting replication attempts. Furthermore, to help the field to overcome publication bias, we welcome studies reporting null effects.