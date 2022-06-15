Scope

The Cultural Psychology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the cultural-ecological foundations of the human mind.

Led by Dr. Fanli Jia from Seton Hall University, the Cultural Psychology section welcomes submissions in various domains of cultural psychology, which aim to uncover the cultural mechanisms underlying group differences and local patterns.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural, non-Western, indigenous cultural, intercultural, and environmental contexts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acculturation and dynamics of engagement with multiple cultural affordances or identities

both universal human tendencies and cultural variations across groups of people who engage with different cultural-ecological patterns

education in cultural/cross-cultural psychology promote cultural competence, empathy, and global citizenship

globalization, migration, and social change impact cultural dynamics and psychological processes

impact of ethnic and racial diversity and informs strategies for addressing disparities and promoting equity

intersectionality: social and cultural categories (e.g., gender, language, socioeconomic status, religion…etc.) intersect with ethnicity/race to shape psychological experiences

interaction between biology-based predispositions and sociocultural affordances

measurements or experimental manipulation of engagement with specific cultural patterns and assessment of implications for psychological processes

selection or reproduction of cultural patterns

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the cultural foundations of the human mind and the various factors that influence psychological processes across diverse cultural contexts.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

The Cultural Psychology section does not consider for publication:

cross-cultural validation or replication studies lacking a strong theoretical basis in cultural psychology

investigations of intercultural relations without considering specific cultural patterns and historical context

research reporting differences across cultural groups without examining the underlying cultural-psychological processes

submissions focusing on medical symptoms, anxiety, stress, or death and bereavement without clear cultural relevance or context

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Cultural Psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.