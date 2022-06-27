Scope

The Cultural Psychology specialty section publishes work that investigates cultural-ecological foundations of mind. We are particularly eager to publish work based outside the WEIRD* settings that disproportionately inform mainstream psychology. Such work offers an invaluable standpoint from which to reveal the cultural foundations of patterns that standard accounts portray as natural, uniform, or independent of context.

Rather than an essentialist conception of culture as group, articles in the section employ a wide range of quantitative and qualitative methods that reflect a conception of culture as dynamic and fluid patterns. Although many articles in the section consider some element of psychological experience across cultural groups, such “cross-cultural” comparison is neither necessary nor sufficient for publication in the section. Whatever the method, successful submissions to this specialty must attempt to “unpack” (i.e., identify cultural mechanisms of) group differences or particular local patterns to illuminate more general insights about cultural foundations of mind. In the process, we expect that authors will demonstrate critical reflexivity about their own positionality and the cultural assumptions that inform their methods and analyses.

We welcome a wide range of article types, including theory-grounded empirical work and empirically informed theoretical contributions, that examine these and other phenomena:

• Psychological processes across groups of people who vary in engagement with different cultural-ecological patterns

• Measurements or experimental manipulation of engagement with particular cultural patterns and assessment of implications for psychological processes

• Interaction between biology-based predispositions and sociocultural affordances

• Acculturation and dynamics of engagement with multiple cultural affordances or identities

• Analyses of psychological affordances embedded in cultural products

• Selection or reproduction of cultural patterns

• Cultural Psychology of Knowledge: Critical reflections on cultural assumptions that inform mainstream psychological science

• Best practices for disseminating knowledge about the field of cultural psychology

By way of contrast, the following are examples of work that is not appropriate for the specialty:

• Studies that report differences across cultural groups without consideration of the cultural-psychological processes that produce these differences

• Cross-cultural validation or replication studies without a compelling theoretical rationale concerning cultural psychological foundations

• Studies that examine intercultural relations without situating them in particular cultural patterns and historical context

Neither list is exhaustive, and the range of potential topics is broad. The more important considerations concern intellectual contribution.

*Western, educated, industrial, rich, and supposedly democratic (Henrich, Heine, & Norenzayan, 2010)