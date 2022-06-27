fanli jia
Seton Hall University
South Orange, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cultural Psychology
New York University
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology
Aalborg University
Aalborg, Denmark
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology
Stanford University
Stanford, United States
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology
The New School
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology
Stanford University
Stanford, United States
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology
Jeonbuk National University
Jeonju, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology
College of Law and Business
Ramat Gan, Israel
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology
Kyoto University
Kyoto, Japan
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology
Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology
Concordia University
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology
Department of Psychiatry, School of Medicine, Boston University
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology
Teachers College, Columbia University
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology
New York University
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Cultural Psychology