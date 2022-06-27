Scope

Bringing together many disciplines, the Developmental Psychology specialty section publishes empirical and theoretical research at the international crossroads of current scientific debates in the field of human development and learning.

Developmental Psychology has always been unique in its breadth of content, bridging applied and basic research, investigating the clinical, cognitive, perceptual, sensory, social, moral, practical, educational, biological, genetic, and neural aspects of human development. Increasingly, the most groundbreaking research in developmental psychology draws connections between these content fields, creating new disciplines such as developmental cognitive neuroscience and developmental social cognition, in addition to artificial modeling of developmental trends and trajectories. This collaborative work has led to exciting theoretical and methodological advances, producing significant insights into the mechanisms of developmental change.

Thus, this section actively encourages both focused and cross-content work. In addition, recognizing the need to study development in more than just Western, industrialized countries, contributions to development from Non-Western countries, cross-cultural development and environmental and contextual aspects of development are especially welcomed, in all formats offered by Frontiers: original research articles, clinical case studies, review articles, hypothesis and theory articles, methods articles, commentaries, perspective articles, opinion articles and conference proceedings.

Contributions to the journal may make use of any available scientific method, including laboratory experiments, naturalistic observations, online paradigms, clinical interviews, case studies, modeling, brain imaging, and electrophysiology.

Developmental Psychology regularly publishes focused Research Topics devoted to new or rapidly progressing issues or areas. Articles for such topics will be invited based on their scientific quality and degree of theoretical and/or empirical innovation on the specified theme.

All articles must be submitted directly to the Developmental Psychology section where they are reviewed by our Board of qualified Associate and Review Editors, experts within this domain. All contributions must provide insights into developmental processes.

Areas of research which we would particularly favor include (but are not limited to):

Developmental neuroscience

Sensorimotorics and its development

Perception

Cognitive development

Communication and language acquisition

Attention, memory, and learning

Social and cultural context of learning and development

Emotional development

Translational science and policy

Child-directed practices and benefits of it

Neurodivergent populations