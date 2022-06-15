Scope

The Eating Behavior section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring various aspects of eating behavior and its related factors.

Led by Dr. Edward Selby from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, the Eating Behavior section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of eating behavior, which aim to enhance the understanding of both non-clinical and clinical aspects of this field.

The section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and non-Western contexts, as well as environmental influences on eating behavior.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

at-risk populations for eating pathologies

developmental aspects of eating behavior

dieting in normal weight and overweight/obese individuals

eating behaviors in the context of sports or performance

emotional controls of eating

exercise behaviours within the context of eating behavior

media and social media influences on eating behavior

naturalistic studies of eating behavior in everyday life

prevention and intervention studies for eating behavior/disorders

risk factors, developmental, and maintenance of eating disorders

self-regulation of eating or meal patterns

sex differences in eating behavior/eating disorders

social, cultural, and environmental influences on eating behavior or attitudes toward food

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various factors and aspects influencing eating behavior and its related disorders.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of eating behavior, its related factors, and the prevention and intervention of eating disorders, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Eating Behavior section does not consider studies focusing solely on sensory aspects of food, food technology, functional foods, or nutritional composition. However, research on consumer behavior towards food, marketing of food, packaging and product design, pricing and willingness to pay, or educational interventions may be considered if they directly address the psychological or physiological aspects of eating behavior and contribute to the understanding of eating behavior, its related factors, and disorders.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Eating Behavior to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.