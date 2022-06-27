Scope

The purpose of Eating Behaviors section of Frontiers in Psychology is to deepen our understanding of non-clinical and clinical aspects of eating behavior. As eating behavior is central to human existence, the section includes research with diverse focus and methodology. Animal models to help us understand normal or disordered eating behavior are welcome. Other areas bidirectionally associated with eating behavior (e.g., physical activity, energy expenditure, body composition, or body image) are also appropriate for this section. We particularly welcome manuscripts on eating disorders, including basic, clinical, and translational work. Studies that replicate accepted findings in underrepresented populations or geographic areas are encouraged.

Articles that focus on the following are particularly relevant to the scope of this section:

• Social, cultural, and environmental influences on eating behavior or attitudes toward food

• Self-regulation of eating or meal patterns

• Emotional controls of eating

• Dieting in normal weight and overweight/obese individuals

• Risk factors, developmental, and maintenance of eating disorders

• At risk populations for eating pathologies

• Prevention and intervention studies for eating behavior/disorders

• Sex differences in eating behavior/eating disorders

• Developmental aspects of eating behavior

• Naturalistic studies of eating behavior in every-day life

These are example topics and not an exhaustive list. Studies focusing on sensory aspects of food (food technology), functional foods, nutritional composition of food, consumer behavior towards food, or marketing of food are not appropriate for this section.

Eating Behavior welcomes submissions of the following article types: Original Research, Systematic Review, Methods, Review or Mini Review, Hypothesis and Theory, Perspective, Clinical Trial, Brief Research Report, General Commentary, Opinion, Editorial, and Registered Report. Other article types may be considered dependent upon the focus of the manuscript.