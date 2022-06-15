Scope

The Emotion Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary study of affective phenomena, broadly construed, and their impact on human cognition and behavior in healthy functioning and psychopathology.

Led by Prof. Florin Dolcos from the Psychology Department and the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science & Technology of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (USA), the Emotion Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of emotion research, which aim to connect diverse perspectives and methodologies to better understand the role of affective phenomena in both human and non-human functioning.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

animal research on emotion processing

behavioral, physiological, and brain imaging studies of emotion

clinical research of affective phenomena

developmental aspects of emotion processing

emotion and personality, emotion and social behavior

emotion-motivation interactions

emotion regulation and dysregulation

evolutionary approaches to human emotion

individual differences (age, sex/gender, genetic, etc.) in emotion processing

interaction/integration of cognition and emotion

methodological advancements in emotion research

pharmacological or psychotherapeutic effects on emotion processing

relations between consciousness and affective phenomena

somatic modulation (electric/magnetic stimulation/inhibition) of emotion processing

theoretical contributions to the field of emotion science

training/interventions to optimize emotion-cognition interactions and improve well-being

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the underlying mechanisms (psychological, psychophysiological, neural) and processes of affective phenomena and their influence on human cognition, behavior, and psychopathology.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being

The Emotion Science section does not consider submissions specifically focusing on medical treatment or health-related public policy, as these topics fall outside the scope of emotion-related research and its underlying psychological and cognitive processes. Additionally, the section does not cover topics strictly related to artificial intelligence, machine learning, sports and athletics, or consumer/corporate behavior and associated responsibility, as these areas are not directly connected to the interdisciplinary study of emotional processes. Manuscripts from areas related to the above-mentioned topics falling outside of the Emotion Science scope may be considered for publication only if they provide clear evidence of their contribution to the advancement of Emotion Science research.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Emotion Science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the large public worldwide.