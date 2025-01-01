tjeerd c andringa
SoundAppraisal BV
Groningen, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
SoundAppraisal BV
Groningen, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
University of Limerick
Limerick, Ireland
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
Utrecht University
Utrecht, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
Stockholm University
Stockholm, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
Instituto Tecnológico de Sonora (ITSON)
Ciudad Obregón, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
University of Applied Sciences for Media Communication and Business
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
Laboratorio di Ecologia Affettiva, Università della Valle d'Aosta
Aosta, Italy
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
Aix-Marseille Université
Marseille, France
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
University of Groningen
Groningen, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
University of New England
Armidale, Australia
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (Netherlands)
Bilthoven, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology
James Hutton Limited
Dundee, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Environmental Psychology