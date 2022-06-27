Scope

This specialty section accepts articles across the spectrum of evolutionary psychology and related fields (e.g., animal behavior; biological, physical, and psychological anthropology, evolutionary biology) that take an evolutionary approach to understanding human and non-human behavior. Papers on traditional (e.g., jealousy) and modern (e.g., disgust mechanisms) subject matters of this discipline are welcome, but should be focused on (1) how traits are adaptations (or not) to improve reproductive fitness or (2) how traits are sensitive to external and internal cues based on adaptive models like Life History Theory. Thus, submissions may include (but are not limited to):

• Psychometric models (e.g., General Factor of Personality)

• Morality and religion (e.g., empathy)

• Cross-cultural models (e.g., pathogen load)

• Personality and individual differences (e.g., sex differences)

• Mating systems (e.g., mate preferences)

• Visual perceptions (e.g., vertical cliff illusions)

• Biopsychology (e.g., hormonal assays)

• Interdisciplinary research (e.g., organizational evolutionary psychology)

• Population-level studies (e.g., big data)

• Genes/Situation x Personality interaction studies (e.g., shared v. nonshared effects)

This section is primarily concerned with theory testing and takes no strong stance on specific statistical approaches (e.g., Bayesian or null hypothesis testing). We are looking for papers that use the hypothetico-deductive method to test predictions derived from hypotheses, that are derived from theories, that are implied from meta-theoretical assumptions (e.g., those from inclusive fitness theory). So important is this goal, we feel it important to consider papers that constitute “normal science” (e.g., replications, refutations, and refinements) and may not be particularly novel as building up a body of work around a given hypothesis is a necessary step before one can realistically hope to falsify an idea (i.e., Popperian and Lakatosian approaches to sciences work together). Second, we also plan to emphasize elegance in research design. A common approach to research is to build up “sophisticated” models or methods to provide less obvious support for a given hypothesis. While we find these methods appealing, simple designs can potentially provide clearer tests of one’s hypotheses because they remove/reduce potential clutter and alternative explanations in the data. Third, we wish to directly support and promote work that integrates various sources of data including (but not limited to) collaborative multinational/cross-cultural samples and the pairing of self-report survey data with “real-world” data (e.g., national mortality rates). Finally, we are especially interested in brevity and succinctness in papers. This is partly to encourage work from researchers—including students and junior researchers— around the world where fees represent a barrier to publishing open access. That is, we are seeking papers that are not written as long-tomes but, instead, keep close to the data collected and could be described as “short and sweet.” In a world flooded with scientific verbosity, jargon, and obfuscation, we seek clarity and directness in Evolutionary Psychology to better convey findings to colleagues and the public.