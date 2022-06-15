University of Economics and Human Sciences in Warsaw

Scope

The Evolutionary Psychology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding human and non-human behavior through an evolutionary lens.

Led by Professor. Peter Jonason from the Uniwersytet Kardynała Stefana Wyszyńskiego, the Evolutionary Psychology section welcomes submissions in various domains of evolutionary psychology, which aim to enhance the comprehension of the adaptive nature of traits and their sensitivity to external and internal cues.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and multinational collaborations, as well as the integration of self-report survey data with real-world data.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biopsychology (e.g., hormonal assays)

cross-cultural models (e.g., pathogen load)

genes/situation x personality interaction studies (e.g., shared vs. nonshared effects)

interdisciplinary research (e.g., organizational evolutionary psychology)

mating systems (e.g., mate preferences)

morality and religion (e.g., empathy)

personality and individual differences (e.g., sex differences)

population-level studies (e.g., big data)

psychometric models (e.g., general factor of personality)

visual perceptions (e.g., vertical cliff illusions)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the adaptive nature of traits and their sensitivity to various cues, as well as the evolutionary approach to understanding behavior.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 5: Gender Equality, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The Evolutionary Psychology section does not consider submissions focusing on media consumption, pandemic studies, or game studies, unless they have a relevance to the evolutionary aspects of human psychology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of evolutionary psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.