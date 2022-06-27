Scope

This section strives to advance the science and practice of evidence-based health psychology and behavioral medicine. It particularly favors contributions concerned with psychological, biobehavioral, and environmental factors in mental health, physical health, well-being, illness, and other relevant issues in health psychology. It also addresses the interpersonal, organizational, social, and cultural contexts in which psychological and health processes are shaped and challenged.

The mission of this section is to provide an international platform to promote interdisciplinary research across the lifespan in health psychology, and studies of diverse populations. We encourage the submission of traditional and innovative basic, clinical, and applied research articles, and education and service activities that advance our understanding of health, well-being, and illness using quantitative, qualitative, and/or critically oriented approaches.

We welcome a variety of contributions, including:

Original Research

Original (pre) Clinical Trials

Randomized Controlled Trials (including both prevention and treatment studies)

Observational Studies

Experimental Research

Longitudinal Research Articles

Debate Based Articles

Policy-Analysis Articles

Implementation Research

Opinion Papers

Short Reports

Hereby, we encourage submissions concerning behavioral medicine, psycho-oncology, psychogeriatry, psychocardiology, cardiac psychology, pain management, healthy lifestyle programs (such as programs to promote physical activity), cyberpathology, substance abuse and addiction to (prescribed) drugs, alcohol, smoking, gambling, internet, and social media. Furthermore, this section is open to meta-analyses, critical reviews, systematic reviews, advanced methodological guidance, user-friendly tutorials, and advances in research methods in dealing with pressing health related issues.

Subtopics of the section

How psychological, biobehavioral, and interpersonal processes impact health, well-being, and illness

Individual differences in psychological and biobehavioral processes in health, (chronic) illness, and healthcare; specifically, individual differences in personality, stress coping, PTSD, attachment, emotion regulation, resiliency, and other relevant traits.

Health promotion strategies to advance healthy lifestyle. Specifically, diet, physical activity, sleep, and sexual health

Health behaviors and strategies to be developed to help individuals, groups, and organizations to better enhance and protect their health.

Health behaviors and strategies to be developed to support children to develop a healthy lifestyle (e.g. positive parenting, screen-time, play-time)

Community health psychology and health disparity

Modern technology and health, e.g. tele-health, e-health and mHealth



The specialty is new (March 2019) and was previously included in “Clinical and Health Psychology" section.