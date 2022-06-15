Scope

The Health Psychology section is committed to publishing research centered on advancing the understanding of psychological, biobehavioral, and environmental factors in mental and physical health, well-being, and illness.

Led by Dr. Changiz Mohiyeddini from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, the Health Psychology section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of health psychology, connecting interdisciplinary research to address pressing health-related issues.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and non-Western contexts, as well as environmental factors that shape psychological and health processes.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

community health psychology and health disparity

health behaviors and strategies for individuals, groups, and organizations to enhance and protect their health

health behaviors and strategies supporting children in developing a healthy lifestyle

health promotion strategies for advancing healthy lifestyles

individual differences in psychological and biobehavioral processes in health, chronic illness, and healthcare

modern technology and health, such as tele-health, e-health, mHealth, and AI applications in health psychology

psychological, biobehavioral, and interpersonal processes impacting health, well-being, and illness

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between psychological, biobehavioral, and environmental factors in mental and physical health, well-being, and illness.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Health Psychology section and SDGs, such as SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The Health Psychology section does not consider submissions focused on specific diseases, such as inflammatory conditions, cancer, or acute lung injury, nor those centered on drug development or immunology. These topics fall outside the scope of psychological research and are more suited to specialized medical or biological disciplines. However, submissions that examine the psychological, biobehavioral, and interpersonal processes impacting health, well-being, and illness in the context of these specific diseases are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Health Psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.