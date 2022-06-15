Scope

The Human Developmental Psychology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary study of human development and learning.

Led by Dr. Pamela Bryden from Wilfrid Laurier University, and Jackie Masterson from University College London, the Human Developmental Psychology section welcomes submissions in various domains of developmental psychology, which connect applied and basic research to investigate diverse aspects of human development.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural, non-Western, and environmental contexts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

attention, memory, and learning

child-directed practices and benefits

communication and language acquisition

cognitive development

developmental neuroscience

emotional development

neurodivergent populations

perception

sensorimotor development

social and cultural context of learning and development

translational science and policy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the developmental processes and mechanisms involved in human growth and learning.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Section and SDGs, such as quality education (SDG 4), good health and well-being (SDG 3), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), and sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11).

The Human Developmental Psychology section does not consider articles primarily focused on medical treatment or therapy, as these topics fall outside the scope of developmental psychology. However, studies related to health problems or discrimination that emphasize the psychological aspects of human development and their impact on learning and development are considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of developmental psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.