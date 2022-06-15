Scope

The Neuropsychology Section, headed by Prof. Martina Amanzio of the Department of Psychology at the University of Turin, is dedicated to publishing research findings on the relationship between cognitive and behavioural functions and their neural basis in both normative subjects and clinical populations. The journal is conceived as an international neuroscience journal and publishes papers on cognitive and emotional deficits due to brain lesions or disorders with two main objectives: The study of the functional structure of the mind and its neural correlates (experimental neuropsychology) and the improvement of assessment and rehabilitation tools (clinical neuropsychology).

We welcome submissions on, but are not limited to, the following topics:

acquired brain injuries

activities of daily living (basic and instrumental)

behavioural and cognitive assessment

brain imaging and predictive diagnostic algorithms

computerised neuropsychological assessment and rehabilitation

cognitive improvement and rehabilitation

emotional and social cognition

healthy ageing and physical/cognitive frailty

Hebbian plasticity and neuromodulation

ICT-IoT and ambient assisted living

motor control and coordination

neurocognitive disorders

neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders

neuropsychological theoretical models and perspectives

psychophysiological processes

screening, diagnosis and prognosis

sensory and perceptual processes

self-perception and metacognitive-executive functions

We particularly welcome contributions that provide detailed insights into cognitive and behavioural disorders, neuroimaging methods and neuropsychological assessment. Contributions should support the understanding of neuropsychological disorders, cognitive enhancement and rehabilitation, thus contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals set by United Nations, especially the health and well-being (SDG 3), reducing inequalities (SDG 10) and promoting an inclusive, sustainable environment (SDG 11).

The Neuropsychology Section does not consider studies related to genetics, environmental science or gender studies unless they have a clear basis in neuropsychological processes and contribute to the understanding of cognitive and behavioural disorders and their neural correlates.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating the latest scientific findings and important discoveries in neuropsychology to researchers, professionals, policy makers and the public worldwide.