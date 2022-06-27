Scope

Neuropsychology provides a platform for the dissemination of scientific literature on the association between cognitive impairment and its neural underpinnings (i.e. anatomo-functional abnormalities), aiming to describe cognitive and behavioral dysfunctions with neuropsychological assessments and neuroimaging methods.

The mission of this Specialty section is to shape the analysis of early biomarkers (such as behavioural, cognitive and neurological functions), the development of new standards for research and clinical practice and the development of new international guidelines to improve patients prognosis.

More in details, Neuropsychology investigates multi-system disorders among the elderly, neurodegenerative diseases (e.g. Alzheimer, Parkinson, Fronto-Temporal Dementia, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Multiple Sclerosis) and Acquired Brain Injuries (both traumatic and vascular ones). Neurocognitive dysfunctions may also be taken into consideration with respect to cognitive-behavioral enhancement and rehabilitation, and to neuromodulation techniques.

Contributions may employ any available scientific methods, including tools, test batteries, and brain imaging techniques, without forgetting cognitive electrophysiology.

The submission of manuscripts on the following topics is particularly encouraged:

Neuropsychological theoretical models and perspectives



Screening, diagnosis, prognosis



Behavioural and cognitive assessment



healthy ageing



Physical and cognitive frailty



Minor and major neurocognitive disorders



Acquired brain injuries



Self-awareness and metacognitive-executive functions



Cognitive enhancement and rehabilitation



Cognitive neuromodulation



Brain imaging



Predictive diagnostic algorithms



Computerized neuropsychological assessment and rehabilitation



Basic and instrumental activity of daily living



ICT-IoT and Ambient Assisted Living for assessment, management and rehabilitation purposes

Interdisciplinary approaches and meta-analyses are particularly encouraged.