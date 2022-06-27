martina amanzio
Department of Psychology, University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Neuropsychology
Florida Institute of Technology
Melbourne, United States
Associate Editor
Neuropsychology
Western Sydney University
Penrith, Australia
Associate Editor
Neuropsychology
San Camillo Hospital (IRCCS)
Venice, Italy
Associate Editor
Neuropsychology
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
Neuropsychology
Global Brain Health Institute, School of Psychology, Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Trinity College Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
Associate Editor
Neuropsychology
University of Malaga
Málaga, Spain
Associate Editor
Neuropsychology
George Washington University
Washington, D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Neuropsychology
Department of Brain and Behavioral Sciences, University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Neuropsychology
University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Neuropsychology
University School for Advanced Studies, University Institute of Higher Studies in Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Neuropsychology
University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Neuropsychology
Brunel University London
Uxbridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Neuropsychology
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Associate Editor
Neuropsychology
Keele University
Keele, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Neuropsychology