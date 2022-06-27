martina amanzio
Department of Psychology, University of Turin
Turin , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Department of Psychology, University of Turin
Turin , Italy
Department of Psychology, University of Turin
Turin , Italy
Assistant Specialty Chief Editor
University of Castilla-La Mancha
Ciudad Real , Spain
Associate Editor
Vita-Salute San Raffaele University
Milan , Italy
Associate Editor
Ghent University
Ghent , Belgium
Associate Editor
Department of Experimental, Diagnostic and Specialty Medicine, University of Bologna
Bologna , Italy
Associate Editor
Harbor–UCLA Medical Center
Torrance , United States
Associate Editor
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome , Italy
Associate Editor
Faculty of Law, Giustino Fortunato University
Benevento , Italy
Associate Editor
University of Pavia
Pavia , Italy
Associate Editor
University of Verona
Verona , Italy
Associate Editor
University Institute of Higher Studies in Pavia
Pavia , Italy
Associate Editor
Keele University
Keele , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
University of Messina
Messina , Italy
Associate Editor
Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, King's College London
London , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Maastricht University Medical Centre
Maastricht , Netherlands
Associate Editor
