Scope

The objective of the Organizational Psychology Specialty Section is to encourage empirical and theoretical articles of both rigor and relevance in the many fields which constitute Organizational Psychology. We strive to promote the expansion of knowledge by promoting open access to high quality.



Organizational psychology is an extensive field, which addresses the role of critical concepts in the workplace including, but not limited to: Leadership, Diversity, Personality, Job Stress, Teams and Group Dynamics, Organizational Culture, Cross-Cultural Management, and Decision-Making. The journal is further focused on studies that extend organizational psychology concepts into the applied fields of Human Resource Management and Organizational Development. The resultant collection of studies develops theory that informs practitioners interested in improving organizational and individual effectiveness, and well-being in the workplace.

While we seek to expand and refine boundaries in these core constructs, we especially encourage research from emerging topics, such as:

- Leadership and Followership

- Mindfulness

- Social Intelligence

- Social Capital

- Organizational Politics

- Positive Psychology

- Abusive Work Relationships

- Teams in the Workplace

- Changing Nature of Work

Frontiers in Psychology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Accordingly, we welcome authors to submit papers and propose Research Topics from these emerging areas. Whereas we recognize the broad nature of the Organizational Psychology field we restrict submissions from topics beyond the central scope listed above.Topics outside of our scope include but are not limited to: Organizational Strategy. Marketing and Consumer Behavior, Sustainability, Finance and Financial Decision-Making, and Artificial Intelligence.The Section encourages submissions with the following methodology: (a) theory building; (b) empirical research of the qualitative nature, with discovery of new relationships or phenomenon to model building, whether lab or field experiments, studies or survey studies; (c) empirical research that is quantitative hypothesis testing using multivariate statistics (d) multi-method, multi-trait designs, especially those using some unobtrusive measures (not merely sole source studies); (e) change studies with appropriate rigor in design, measures and statistics; (f) mathematical modeling; (g) meta-analyses.