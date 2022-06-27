Main content

Scope The objective of the Organizational Psychology Specialty Section is to encourage empirical and theoretical articles of both rigor and relevance in the many fields which constitute Organizational Psychology. We strive to promote the expansion of knowledge by promoting open access to high quality.



Organizational psychology is an extensive field, which addresses the role of critical concepts in the workplace including, but not limited to: Leadership, Diversity, Personality, Job Stress, Teams and Group Dynamics, Organizational Culture, Cross-Cultural Management, and Decision-Making. The journal is further focused on studies that extend organizational psychology concepts into the applied fields of Human Resource Management and Organizational Development. The resultant collection of studies develops theory that informs practitioners interested in improving organizational and individual effectiveness, and well-being in the workplace. While we seek to expand and refine boundaries in these core constructs, we especially encourage research from emerging topics, such as: While we seek to expand and refine boundaries in these core constructs, we especially encourage research from emerging topics, such as: - Leadership and Followership - Mindfulness - Social Intelligence - Social Capital - Organizational Politics - Positive Psychology - Abusive Work Relationships - Teams in the Workplace - Changing Nature of Work Accordingly, we welcome authors to submit papers and propose Research Topics from these emerging areas. Whereas we recognize the broad nature of the Organizational Psychology field we restrict submissions from topics beyond the central scope listed above.



Topics outside of our scope include but are not limited to: Organizational Strategy. Marketing and Consumer Behavior, Sustainability, Finance and Financial Decision-Making, and Artificial Intelligence.



The Section encourages submissions with the following methodology: (a) theory building; (b) empirical research of the qualitative nature, with discovery of new relationships or phenomenon to model building, whether lab or field experiments, studies or survey studies; (c) empirical research that is quantitative hypothesis testing using multivariate statistics (d) multi-method, multi-trait designs, especially those using some unobtrusive measures (not merely sole source studies); (e) change studies with appropriate rigor in design, measures and statistics; (f) mathematical modeling; (g) meta-analyses. Frontiers in Psychology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Psychol.

Abbreviation fpsyg

Electronic ISSN 1664-1078

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, Social Science Citation Index (SSCI), EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.232 Impact Factor 4.0 CiteScore

Submission Organizational Psychology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Organizational Psychology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.