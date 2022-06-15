Scope

The Organizational Psychology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the various aspects of organizational psychology.

Led by Dr. Darren Treadway from Niagara University, the Organizational Psychology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of organizational psychology, which aim to enhance the understanding between theoretical concepts and practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abusive work relationships

changing nature of work

leadership and followership

mindfulness

organizational politics

positive psychology

social capital

social intelligence

teams in the workplace

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the focus area of the section, which encompasses a wide range of topics related to organizational psychology and its practical implications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the understanding of organizational behavior, workplace effectiveness, and well-being in alignment with SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Organizational Psychology section does not consider submissions for publication from topics outside the primary focus on workplace behavior and dynamics, such as:

education and academic performance

entrepreneurship

environmental regulation and governance

finance and financial decision-making

marketing and consumer behavior

mental health treatment

organizational strategy

social class and financial situation

sustainability

Submissions on Artificial Intelligence will be considered out of scope unless they explicitly demonstrate or reference core principles of organizational psychology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of organizational psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.