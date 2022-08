Scope

Pediatric psychology is an interdisciplinary area addressing the motor, physiological, cognitive, relational, and emotional domains of child development as they are critical for the health of children and their families. Pediatric psychology deals both with typical and atypical development. Indeed, the scientific research conducted in this area aims not only to inform smarter and more effective treatments of diseases and clinical conditions, but also to support evidence-based early interventions favoring adaptive child development and the mental health of their parents and siblings.

At the intersection among many disciplines, thespecialty section publishes empirical and theoretical research that has indirect or direct critical translational value for clinical practice in pediatric and psychological childcare settings. Manuscripts reporting on applied and basic research, investigating the clinical, cognitive, perceptual, sensory, social, moral, practical, educational, biological, genetic, and neural aspects of child development are especially welcomed. All contributions must provide insights into developmental processes.

By definition, pediatric psychology is open to diversity. This specialty’s mission is meant to reflect and respect this inner nature of pediatric psychology by recognizing and valuing the impact of research conducted in multiple contexts, countries, and cultures. Contributions to the section may make use of any available scientific method, including laboratory experiments, naturalistic observations, online paradigms, clinical interviews, case studies, modeling, brain imaging, behavioral genetics, and electrophysiology. Quantitative and qualitative methods will be equally valued for their contribution to the field of pediatric psychology. Finally, different manuscript in all formats offered by Frontiers will be accepted, as they provide unique and complementary contributions to the field.

Areas of research which are particularly appealing for the pediatric psychology specialty include (but are not limited to):

• Assessment and innovation in pediatric healthcare settings)

•Preterm birth and related issues

•Breastfeeding and related issues

• Child neuropsychiatry and neuropsychology

•Early interventions in child developmental disability and rehabilitation

•Health and well-being of siblings of children with developmental disorders

•Factors involved in treatment adherence in adolescents in clinical settings

•Family dynamics and relationships in typical and atypical development

•Family-centered care in child disability and rehabilitation

•Quality of life of children with developmental disorders and their families

•Pediatric pain management

•Prevention and treatment of eating disorders

•Psychological themes related to pediatric chronic and terminal illness

•Trauma, abuse, and bullying

The Pediatric Psychology specialty will regularly publish Research Topics focused on new or rapidly progressing issues or areas. Articles for such topics will be reviewed based on their scientific quality and degree of theoretical and/or empirical innovation on the specified theme. Interested researchers are invited to suggest relevant themes for new Research Topics.