Scope

The Pediatric Psychology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and enhancing child development and family well-being.

Led by Dr. Livio Provenzi from the University of Pavia, the Pediatric Psychology section welcomes submissions in various domains of pediatric psychology, which aim to enhance the understanding and application of knowledge in clinical practice and childcare settings.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, valuing contributions from multiple contexts, countries, and cultures, and considering both quantitative and qualitative methods.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment and innovation in pediatric healthcare settings

breastfeeding and related issues

child neuropsychiatry and neuropsychology

early interventions in child developmental disability and rehabilitation

family-centered care in child disability and rehabilitation

family dynamics and relationships in typical and atypical development

factors involved in treatment adherence in adolescents in clinical settings

health and well-being of siblings of children with developmental disorders

pediatric pain management

preterm birth and related issues

prevention and treatment of eating disorders

psychological themes related to pediatric chronic and terminal illness

quality of life of children with developmental disorders and their families

trauma, abuse, and bullying

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the developmental processes and factors influencing child and family well-being in the context of pediatric psychology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Section and SDGs, such as promoting good health and well-being (SDG 3), ensuring quality education (SDG 4), achieving gender equality (SDG 5), and fostering strong partnerships for the goals (SDG 17).

The Pediatric Psychology section does not consider submissions focusing on general medical treatments or online healthcare services that do not directly address the unique psychological needs of children and adolescents.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.