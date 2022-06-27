Scope

The Performance Science section of Frontiers in Psychology provides a platform to discuss, debate and disseminate research into human performance across a broad spectrum of activities and approaches. Performance is at the very core of progress in the arts, business, education, medicine, science and sport. Increasingly, performers and scientists are working beyond disciplinary boundaries, forming diverse partnerships and teams, and engaging a wide range of research methods to understand the fundamental skills, mechanisms and outcomes of performance activities and experiences.

Performance Science aims to promote empirical, methodological, technological and theoretical advances both within and between performance disciplines, with new insights drawn from across the sciences.

Areas covered by this section include (but are not limited to):

• Performance education

• Performance psychology

• Performance health and wellbeing

• Performance careers

• Performance and society

We particularly welcome submissions of research that has adopted a strongly interdisciplinary approach to tackling the major challenges of investigating human performance. We also encourage authors, where appropriate, to make explicit the relevance of their work to those who actively engage in, comment on and shape policy for performance.