Scope

The Performance Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and enhancing human performance across a wide range of performance disciplines.

Led by Professor Aaron Williamon from the Royal College of Music, the Performance Science section welcomes submissions that connect discipline-specific, multidisciplinary, and interdisciplinary approaches to furthering the understanding and investigation of human performance.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

performance and society

performance careers

performance education

performance health and wellbeing

performance psychology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamental skills, mechanisms, and outcomes of performance activities and experiences.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the focus areas of Performance Science, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as Quality Education (SDG 4), Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), and Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10).

The Performance Science section does not consider submissions on research that fails to demonstrate a direct and clear relevance to core principles of human performance and/or its applications.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Performance Science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.