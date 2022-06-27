Scope

This specialty section accepts articles across the spectrum of personality and social psychology research. Papers on the traditional subject matter of these sub-disciplines are welcome. Thus, submissions on personality and individual differences may address topics including:

Psychometric models

The genetics and neuroscience of personality

Emotional expressions of personality

Relationships between personality, cognition and self-regulation

Personality development across the lifespan

Applications of personality assessment

Likewise, submissions in the social psychology field may address areas such as the following:

Attitudes and persuasion

Social cognition

Personal relationships

Intergroup relations

Prejudice

Social development

Cultural factors

These are example topics, not an exhaustive list. Contributions that bridge personality and social psychology or that adopt integrative, multidisciplinary perspectives are especially welcome. Submissions may include several different article types including, but not limited to; empirical reports, review articles, methodological contributions, and applied studies.

All submissions should make a strong contribution to basic or applied science. Empirical studies should demonstrate methodological and statistical rigor. Exploratory studies can be considered only if they have well-justified implications for future research. The section favors the publication of research using multiple methods and diverse samples. In particular, given the known limitations of self-report measures, authors are encouraged to complement subjective scales with objective behavioral or physiological measures