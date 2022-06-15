Scope

The Personality and Social Psychology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the various aspects of personality and social psychology.

Led by Dr. Gerald Matthews from George Mason University, the Personality and Social Psychology section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of personality and social psychology, which connect and integrate these two sub-disciplines.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and non-Western contexts, to provide a comprehensive understanding of human behavior and cognition.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of personality assessment

attitudes and persuasion

cultural factors

emotional expressions of personality

genetics and neuroscience of personality

intergroup relations

personal relationships

personality development across the lifespan

prejudice

psychometric models

relationships between personality, cognition, and self-regulation

social cognition

social development

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of personality and social psychology, contributing to both basic and applied science.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

The Personality and Social Psychology section does not consider studies that primarily focus on clinical interventions without a strong connection to personality or social psychological theories and constructs. Research that lacks a clear theoretical framework or empirical grounding in personality and social psychology is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Personality and Social Psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.