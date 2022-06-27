Scope

Positive Psychology is the scientific field focused on states, traits and behaviors that attributes to a ‘life worth living’. Specifically, it focuses on understanding the individual, group, organizational and societal conditions that lead to improved quality of life, wellbeing, and optimal functioning. This special section provides an interdisciplinary platform for disseminating cutting edge, scientific research on the science and practice of positive psychology.

This special section aims to collate theoretical, basic and empirical research across different disciplines that are rooted in and advance the tenets of positive psychology. It accepts topics that include, but are not limited to, the antecedents, outcomes, utility, measurement, and development of:

· Character Strengths, Virtues and Capability

· Positive Mental Health, Wellbeing and Optimal Functioning

· Positive Organizations and Thriving Institutions

· Flourishing Communities and Societies

· Positive states (e.g. pleasure), Positive Traits (e.g. grit), and Positive Behaviors (e.g. pro-social behaviors)

· Positive Psychological Interventions (e.g., Strengths-Based PPI)

· Positive Ethics, and Open Science Practices in Positive Psychology

Contributions where positive psychological approaches and principles are applied to other domains, or those adopting an integrative perspective, are especially welcomed. Further, this section also invites replication studies and those that show negative or unexpected results. Submissions to this special section may include: empirical reports, review articles, opinion papers, methodological contributions, and applied studies.

All submissions should make a substantial contribution to basic- or applied positive psychological science and have a dedicated section on practical implications. All empirical reports should demonstrate sound methodological and statistical rigor.