Scope

The Positive Psychology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the scientific study of optimal functioning and well-being at the individual, collective, and societal level.

Led by Proffs. Sebastiaan Rothmann and Llewellyn van Zyl from the Optenia Research Unit at the North-West University, this section provides an interdisciplinary platform to advance the science and practice of positive psychology. This section welcomes innovative theoretical, empirical, and applied research that furthers our understanding of the positive states, traits, behaviors, institutions, and conditions that lead to improved quality of life and human flourishing. The mission of this section is to provide an inclusive platform for the dissemination of high-quality research and debate that expands the foundations of positive psychology through diverse perspectives and rigorous science.

This section emphasizes the importance of diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural, non-Western, and environmental perspectives, in explaining positive psychological phenomena.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

contextual, systemic, and ecological approaches to study and measure wellbeing at multiple levels

the development and application of positive technologies and interventions for wellbeing and mental health treatment

indigenous and culturally-inclusive frameworks of positive psychology

the role of positive psychology in sustainability and climate action

the antecedents, outcomes, measurement, and utility of positive psychological phenomena

the philosophical and metatheoretical perspectives to advance the foundations of positive psychology

the exploration of positive psychological phenomena within contemporary global challenges and crises

the promotion of open science practices, diversity, and ethical standards in positive psychology

the utilization of implicit, unconscious, and cross-cultural methods to measure positive psychological phenomena

The section welcomes submissions related to character strengths, virtues, and capabilities; mental health and optimal functioning; positive organizations, institutions, and communities; positive emotions, behaviors, and relationships; sustainability and social change; indigenous and culturally-inclusive positive psychological frameworks; ethical standards in positive psychological research and practice; positive interventions and positive psychological approaches to addressing global challenges. Contributions where positive psychological approaches and principles are aligned with the United Nations Sustainability Goals, in particular SDG 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing), 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), are especially welcomed.

It is important to note that the Positive Psychology section does not consider submissions focusing on general approaches to improve mental and physical health, and medical treatment, as these topics fall outside the scope of positive psychological research and practice. Our section emphasizes the study of well-being, happiness, and flourishing, rather than clinical or medical aspects of human functioning.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of positive psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.