Scope

The Psycho-Oncology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the multidisciplinary aspects of cancer care, addressing psychological, behavioral, social, physical, and functional dimensions.

Led by Dr. Anja Mehnert from University Hospital Leipzig, the Psycho-Oncology section welcomes submissions in various domains of psycho-oncology, which connect diverse aspects of cancer care, from prevention to end-of-life support.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral and psychological aspects of cancer prevention, risk assessment, and management

education and training in psycho-oncology and communication

epidemiology of mental disorders and psychological distress in cancer patients and family caregivers

partnership, family, and social issues

program development, health services research, and policy issues

psychological and social issues in supportive and palliative care

psychological aspects of cancer rehabilitation

psychological interventions and psychotherapy in cancer care

psychological issues in genetic susceptibility for cancer

psychometric assessment and measures

behavioral and psychological aspects of symptom management and psychosocial reintegration

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of psycho-oncology, addressing the diverse challenges faced by cancer patients, their families, and healthcare providers.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the multidisciplinary aspects of cancer care, psychological interventions, and psychotherapy in cancer care, addressing the diverse challenges faced by cancer patients, their families, and healthcare providers, and contributing to the achievement of SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Psycho-Oncology section does not consider submissions focusing on cell biology, childhood development, or interpersonal relationships, unless they have a relevance to the psychological aspects of cancer care, prevention, or survivorship. Studies without a relevance to the psycho-oncological context are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of psycho-oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.