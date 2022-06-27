Psycho-Oncology is a multidisciplinary field, addressing the psychological, behavioral, social, physical and functional aspects of cancer, cancer treatments, and cancer care. Psycho-oncology research addresses many areas of health care including cancer prevention and risk management, early detection and diagnosis, cancer treatment and transition to and throughout survivorship, cancer rehabilitation, supportive and end-of-life care. For many patients and their families, living with and beyond cancer is associated with a broad range of psychosocial consequences including long-term and late effects.

Within this section, we seek to represent all areas of psycho-oncology in science and practice at an excellent scientific level. These areas include, but are not limited to:

- Behavioral and psychological aspects of cancer prevention, cancer risk assessment, and risk management

- Behavioral and psychological issues in genetic susceptibility for cancer

- Epidemiology of mental disorders and psychological distress in cancer patients and family caregivers

- Behavioral and psychological aspects of symptom management and psychosocial reintegration

- Psychological interventions and psychotherapy in cancer care

- Psychological aspects of cancer rehabilitation

- Psychological and social issues in supportive and palliative care

- Partnership, family and social issues

- Program development, health services research and policy issues

- Psychometric assessment and measures

- Education and training psycho-oncology and communication