Scope

The Psychology for Clinical Settings section of Frontiers in Psychology publishes high-quality theoretical, applied, and clinical articles across the field of clinical psychology, clinical neuropsychology, rehabilitation psychology, counseling and psychotherapy, and growing parts of the psychological field.

This section aims at promoting research into all the fields of psychological interventions in traditional clinical settings (public and private hospitals, clinics, health-care facilities, community services, psychological laboratories, etc.) and innovative clinical settings (remote and outpatient services, telehealth, eHealth and mHealth based settings).

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Clinical psychology evaluation, measurement, screening, diagnosis, rehabilitation and treatment of psychological disorders and behavioral problems (e.g.: depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), sexual dysfunctions, eating disorders (ED), neuropsychological disorders, couple and family problems, relational dysfunctions, etc.)

• Individual, couple, family, and group psychotherapy

• Psychopathology

• Rehabilitation psychology

• Clinical Neuropsychology

• Psychosomatics

• Pain management

• Counseling

• Telepsychology, internet interventions, eHealth, mHealth

Contributions that bridge medicine and psychology or that adopt integrative, multidisciplinary perspectives are especially welcome

The section favors the publication of research using multiple methods and diverse samples, and all submissions should make a strong contribution to applied science. Empirical studies should demonstrate methodological and statistical rigor. Exploratory studies can be considered only if they have well-justified implications for future research.

Guidelines, protocols, investigations, and research about clinical psychology in hospitals are welcome, including articles in psychological and neuropsychological rehabilitation, psychotherapy, and in all the other areas where clinical psychology is significantly present.

Moreover, we welcome clinical trials, observational studies, research articles, reviews, meta-analysis, debates, and short reports about evidence-based practice in clinical psychology and empirically supported psychological treatments to improve the evidence-based approach in clinical psychology and to spread a scientific point of view about psychological applications.