Scope

The Psychology for Clinical Settings section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of psychological interventions in various clinical settings.

Led by Prof. Gianluca Castelnuovo from Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and IRCCS Istituto Auxologico Italiano clinical and research hospital, the Psychology for Clinical Settings section welcomes submissions in the various domains of clinical psychology, which aim to enhance the connection between psychological research and its practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clinical psychology evaluation, measurement, screening, diagnosis, rehabilitation, and treatment of psychological disorders and cognitive, emotional and behavioral problems

clinical neuropsychology

counseling

individual, couple, family, and group psychotherapy

pain management

psychosomatics

rehabilitation psychology

telepsychology, internet interventions, eHealth, mHealth, VR and AI-based treatments relevant to Clinical Psychology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of psychological interventions and their applications in clinical settings.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Section and SDGs, such as promoting mental health and well-being (SDG 3), fostering inclusive and equitable education (SDG 4), and ensuring gender equality in access to psychological services (SDG 5).

The Psychology for Clinical Settings section does not consider studies primarily focused on public health or chronic diseases without a strong psychological component. Additionally, research on income and demographics without a relevance to psychological processes or interventions is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of clinical psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.