Scope

The Psychology of Aging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding psychological development and change throughout adulthood.

Led by Dr. Jutta Kray from Saarland University and Dr. Juan Li from the Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Psychology of Aging section welcomes submissions in various domains of aging psychology, which connect diverse perspectives and address the complexities of the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

impact of health and social factors on aging and related psychopathology at individual and societal levels

methods and tools for assessing psychological aging

mental health needs of older adults

new interventions for age-related cognitive and emotional conditions

psychological perspectives on aging processes

understanding neural and behavioral processes associated with the aging brain

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of the psychology of aging, including emerging topics such as successful aging, relationships in later life, attitudes towards aging, memory across the lifespan, and atypical aging. The section encourages cross-sectional and longitudinal comparative studies across different age groups or studies with a later life sample exploring specific or multiple aspects of the psychology of aging.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of psychological aging and its implications on mental health, cognitive and emotional well-being, and social factors, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Psychology of Aging does not consider studies on early life development, unless they are in a comparative capacity with later life. Additionally, submissions focusing solely on clinical diagnosis, medical treatment, and neurodegenerative diseases are excluded, as these topics fall outside the scope of psychological and cognitive aspects of aging.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aging psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.