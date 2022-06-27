Scope

The Psychology of Aging section aims to provide an accessible and reliable platform for research that addresses psychological development and change throughout the adult years in a diverse and thorough manner.

Aging Psychology is multifaceted, addressing important, diverse concepts including, but not limited to: Mental health needs of older adults; Psychological perspectives on the processes of aging; understanding of neural and behavioral processes associated with the aging brain; Methods and tools for assessing psychological aging; new interventions for age-related cognitive and emotional conditions; The impact of health and social factors on aging and related psychopathology at both the individual and societal level.

While we seek to expand and refine boundaries in these core constructs, we especially encourage research from emerging topics, such as:

• Psychology of successful aging

• Relationships in later life

• Attitudes towards aging

• Memory across lifespan

• Atypical aging

These are example topics, not an exhaustive list. Contributions that bridge multidisciplinary perspectives and meta-analyses meta-analysis are especially welcome.

The Section particularly encourages both cross-sectional and longitudinal comparative studies across different age groups or studies with a later life sample exploring a specific or multiple aspects of the psychology of aging. This section does not accommodate studies on early life development (unless in a comparative capacity with later life).