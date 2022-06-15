Scope

The Psychology of Language section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the interdisciplinary field of language-related psychological research.

Led by Dr. Xiaolin Zhou from Peking University, the Psychology of Language section takes multidisciplinary approaches to human language processing. It is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in neurocognitive studies of language to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide. We welcome submissions reporting studies using experimental, computational, and neuroscientific paradigms. Currently studies covering cognitive processes in the linguistic interaction between human and AI systems are especially encouraged.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but not limited to:

language acquisition

language comprehension

language disorders

language processing in special situations

language production

neural processes underlying language processing

second language learning

sign language processing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the empirical and theoretical aspects of language psychology, demonstrating methodological and statistical rigor. Articles adopting traditional linguistic approaches fall outside the scope of this section and should be submitted elsewhere.

The Specialty Section was launched in 2009 with Language Sciences as a title, and renamed to Psychology of Language in 2023 to reflect the new direction of this section.