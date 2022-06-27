antoine bechara
University of Southern California
Los Angeles, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Psychopathology
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Associate Editor
Psychopathology
Texas State University
San Marcos, United States
Associate Editor
Psychopathology
Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital (IRCCS)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Psychopathology
Bar-Ilan University
Ramat Gan, Israel
Associate Editor
Psychopathology
University Hospital Fundación Jiménez Díaz
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Psychopathology
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Psychopathology
University of Brescia
Brescia, Italy
Associate Editor
Psychopathology
University of Central Florida
Orlando, United States
Associate Editor
Psychopathology
Department of Neuroscience, School of Medicine, University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Psychopathology
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Associate Editor
Psychopathology
University of Oviedo
Oviedo, Spain
Associate Editor
Psychopathology
Université Grenoble Alpes
Saint Martin d'Hères, France
Associate Editor
Psychopathology
University of Luxembourg
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Associate Editor
Psychopathology
The New School
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Psychopathology