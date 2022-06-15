Scope

The Sport Psychology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the psychological aspects of sports and physical activities.

Led by Dr. Miguel-Angel Gomez-Ruano from Facultad de Ciencias de la Actividad Física y el Deporte, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, the Sport Psychology section welcomes submissions in various domains of sport psychology, which connect theoretical knowledge with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analysis and development of social and psychological aspects of sports participation

application and revisiting theories of sports training in sport psychology (e.g., goal setting, anxiety and arousal, emotions, self-confidence, and self-motivation)

application of statistical and artificial intelligence models to improve the meaning and utility of research findings related to psychological aspects in sports (e.g., team cohesion, sports performance, sports analytics)

benefits of physical activity, physical education, and sport for mental health

interrelated approaches involving physical and psychological aspects of sports behaviors

observational methodology and interpretation of sports behaviors from a psychological perspective

performance under pressure, choking, and stress-related issues in sport

use and validation of specific questionnaires focused on sport psychology topics such as motivation, participation, burnout, etc.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the psychological dimensions of sports, physical activities, and their practical applications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the focus areas of the Section and SDGs, such as promoting mental health and well-being (SDG 3), ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education (SDG 4), fostering gender equality (SDG 5), and encouraging responsible consumption and production (SDG 12).

The Sport Psychology section does not consider specific studies focused on motor control, physiology, or physical education and physical activity in general, that are not related to psychological dimensions. Additionally, studies that primarily focus on gerontology, physical therapy, or general education without a clear connection to the psychological aspects of sports and physical activities will fall outside the scope of this section. The section will not consider studies that do not emphasize the psychological aspects of sport performance, optimization, motivation, or mental well-being in athletes.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sport psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.