Scope

The sport psychology section of Frontiers in Psychology publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of psychology related to sporting events with athletes, coaches, parents, stakeholders, and others in mind. In particular, this section is associated with exercise psychology, the social psychology of sports behaviors, and specific laboratory and field interventions. More specifically, this section is open to include a wide variety of sports, physical activity, competition levels, recreational contexts, ages, and gender.

Applied research plays a significant role in this section, where research findings can be introduced into practical settings, considering a multifactorial approach to increase the validity of findings for athletes, coaches, parents, etc. Some research areas that can be included are:

• Analysis and development of social and psychological aspects of sports participation

• Benefits of physical activity, physical education, and sport for mental health

• The use and validation of specific questionnaires focused on sport psychology topics such as motivation, participation, burnout, etc.

• Observational methodology and interpretation of sports behaviors from a psychological perspective

• Interrelated approaches involving physical and psychological aspects of sports behaviors • Performance under pressure and stress-related issues in sport • Application and revisiting theories of sports training in sport psychology (e.g., goalsetting, anxiety and arousal, emotions, self-confidence, and self-motivation)

• The application of statistical and artificial intelligence models to improve the meaning and utility of research findings related to psychological aspects in sports (e.g., team cohesion, sports performance, sports analytics); We encourage studies that contribute to new and applied insights in the area of sport psychology. Therefore, specific studies focused on motor control, physiology, or physical activity in general, that are not related to psychological dimensions, should be submitted to more specialized sections.