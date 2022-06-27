Scope

The specialty of Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology offers an open-access forum for theoretical perspectives that give insights into the nature of mind, brain, and behavior.

The approach is highly interdisciplinary; contributions lying at the bridge between philosophy and psychology are encouraged. The section should be both a research outlet and host debates and articles on topics and research directions that are promising and fruitful in terms of theoretical implications. We particularly encourage contributions that focus on:

epistemological issues related to the future of psychology, e.g:

- future of embodied and grounded cognition;

- role of enactive approaches;

- implications of extended mind theories for psychology;

- role of the notion of representation for psychological research;

- emergence of neo-Whorfian approaches in psychology;

- history and philosophy of behavioral neuroscience and psychology;

highly debated methodological/epistemological issues, e.g:

- replicability in science;

- implications of dynamical systems for psychology;

- role of Bayesian approaches in psychology;

- role of meta-analyses;

- statistical learning;

- role of computational models for theory building and validation in psychology;

topics relevant for both philosophy and psychology, e.g:

- nature-nurture debate;

- mental imagery and simulation;

- abstraction/abstractness in animal and human cognition;

- conceptual development;

- effects of language on perception, categorization and thought;

- sense of body, body image, body schema, bodily extensions;

- interoceptive and emotional experience;

- mindfulness;

- religious experience;

- penetrability of cognition/perception;

- phenomenology of perception;

- action tendencies;

- consciousness;

- belief;

- decision making;

- emotions;

- social mind;

- sense of ownership;

- stereotyping and implicit biases;

- joint action;

- mindreading and perspective taking; mindfulness;

- morality;

- theories of narrative self.

These are example topics, not an exhaustive list. Contributions might be theoretical and experimental, provided that they have important theoretical implications. Experimental articles can make use of any available scientific method, including naturalistic observations, qualitative methods, laboratory experiments, clinical interviews, case studies, computer simulations and modeling, brain imaging and electrophysiological methods. Experiments can involve humans (children and adults) and other animals. Theoretical articles should rely on strong empirical evidence. We also consider articles on speculative new ideas, provided that they rely on strong empirical foundations.

The focus in on cognitive, developmental and social psychology, not on psychoanalysis. Articles will be selected on the basis of their scientific quality and of the richness of their theoretical implications.