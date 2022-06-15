Scope

The Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the nature of mind, brain, and behavior through interdisciplinary perspectives. Led by Prof. Kenny Coventry from University of East Anglia, the section welcomes submissions which connect and integrate insights from both psychology and philosophy.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

epistemological issues related to the future of psychology

highly debated methodological and epistemological issues

topics relevant for both philosophy and psychology

Submissions should contribute theoretical and interdisciplinary insights within and/or between the fields of cognitive, developmental, and social psychology. Contributions can be theoretical and/or experimental; the overriding criterion for suitability is that articles must demonstrate theoretical advance. An indicative list of topics can be found here

The Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology section does not consider:

submissions focusing on applied mental health treatments or online therapeutic interventions

contributions specific to philosophy, psychiatry, psychoanalysis, sociology, and other disciplines; contributions must demonstrate relevance for disciplines within psychological science

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of theoretical and philosophical psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide. (Submissions may support and advance the SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.)

Articles will be selected on the basis of scientific quality and richness of their theoretical advances.