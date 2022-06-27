kenny coventry
University of East Anglia
Norwich, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
University of Turku
Turku, Finland
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
Institute of Neuroscience, National Research Council (CNR)
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
University of California, Los Angeles
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
University of Louisville
Louisville, United States
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
Be'er Sheva, Israel
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
Roma Tre University
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
University of Studies G. d'Annunzio Chieti and Pescara
Chieti, Italy
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
Achva Academic College
Arugot, Israel
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
University of Suffolk
Ipswich, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Renaissance School of Medicine, Stony Brook University
Stony Brook, United States
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
Le Mans Université
Le Mans, France
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
Zhengzhou Normal University
Zhengzhou, China
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
UMR9193 Laboratoires Sciences Cognitives et Sciences Affectives (SCALab)
Villeneuve d ascq, France
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
University of Stirling
Stirling, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology
University of Greifswald
Greifswald, Germany
Associate Editor
Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology