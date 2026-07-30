Frontiers in Soft Matter

Review
Published on 30 Jul 2026
Advanced oleogel and hydrogel systems: emerging platforms for food structuring and targeted nutrient delivery
in Food and Soft Materials
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Review
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Food and Soft Materials
Review
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Food and Soft Materials
Review
Accepted on 23 Jul 2026
in Food and Soft Materials
Mini Review
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Food and Soft Materials
Review
Accepted on 20 Jul 2026
in Food and Soft Materials
Review
Accepted on 17 Jul 2026
in Food and Soft Materials
Mini Review
Accepted on 15 Jul 2026
in Food and Soft Materials
Mini Review
Published on 08 Jul 2026
in Food and Soft Materials
Original Research
Published on 18 Jun 2026
in Food and Soft Materials
Original Research
Published on 01 Jun 2026
in Food and Soft Materials
Mini Review
Published on 30 Apr 2026
in Food and Soft Materials
Original Research
Published on 12 Jan 2026
in Food and Soft Materials
Original Research
Published on 19 May 2025
in Food and Soft Materials
Original Research
Published on 04 Feb 2025
in Food and Soft Materials
Original Research
Published on 26 Apr 2024
in Food and Soft Materials
Perspective
Published on 06 Feb 2024
in Food and Soft Materials
Original Research
Published on 23 Jan 2024
in Food and Soft Materials