Frontiers author Marcus Raichle awarded the Kavli Prize in Neuroscience

Marcus E. Raichle, a Frontiers author, is one of three scientists awarded the prestigious Kavli Prize in Neuroscience.

Marcus E. Raichle, a professor of radiology at the Washington University School of Medicine in Saint Louis, shares the $1 million Kavli Prize in Neuroscience with Brenda Milner of the Montreal Neurological Institute at McGill University, and John O’Keefe of University College London. They receive the prize “for the discovery of specialized brain networks for memory and cognition”.

Raichle has made outstanding contributions to the study of human brain function through the development and use of positron emission tomography (PET) and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). His landmark study (Nature, 1988) described the first integrated strategy for the design, execution and interpretation of functional brain images. His work has enabled researchers to study the living human brain and record its function in health and disease. In addition, he and his research team have analyzed chemical receptors in the brain, investigated the physiology of major depression and anxiety, and evaluated patients at risk for stroke. He has also played a pivotal role in the development of the “default mode network” to describe resting state brain function, a concept that has become a central theme in neuroscience.

