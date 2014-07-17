Frontiers forms publishing agreement with the University of Regensburg

We are delighted to inform you that the University of Regensburg holds a central invoicing agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible articles by the University of Regensburg authors will benefit from a discount on article processing charges (APCs) for articles.

The University of Regensburg will within its financial means cover parts of the APCs for articles by corresponding authors affiliated with the University in any of the Frontiers journals, provided that the requirements are met.

For further information, eligibility requirements, the current status of the financial resources of the publication fund and whether you qualify for funding please visit Open Access Publishing at the University of Regensburg or contact Dr. Gernot Deinzer on oa@ur.de before submission.

To find out more about the University’s Open Access policy click here.