Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers forms publishing agreement with the University of Regensburg

We are delighted to inform you that the University of Regensburg holds a central invoicing agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible articles by the University of Regensburg authors will benefit from a discount on article processing charges (APCs) for articles.

The University of Regensburg will within its financial means cover parts of the APCs for articles by corresponding authors affiliated with the University in any of the Frontiers journals, provided that the requirements are met.

For further information, eligibility requirements, the current status of the financial resources of the publication fund and whether you qualify for funding please visit Open Access Publishing at the University of Regensburg or contact Dr. Gernot Deinzer on oa@ur.de before submission.

To find out more about the University’s Open Access policy click here.

Related Content

Post related info

July 17, 2014

IN

institutionalagreements

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open Access publishing agreements

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content