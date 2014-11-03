Frontiers forms publishing agreement with the University of Bremen

We are delighted to inform you that the University of Bremen holds a Central Invoicing agreement with Frontiers.

The University of Bremen will be covering Article Publishing Fees, for corresponding authors affiliated with the University, in any of the Frontiers journals.

For further information, requirements and whether you qualify for funding, please visit Open Access in Bremen or contact Benjamin Ahlborn at ahlborn@suub.uni-bremen.de

To find out more about the University’s OA policy, click here.