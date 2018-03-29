Frontiers and Semmelweis University form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to inform you that Semmelweis University has formed an open access publishing agreement with Frontiers.

Semmelweis University supports open access publishing by covering 50% of article processing charges (APCs) for corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Semmelweis University’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Semmelweis University Library, and if confirmed, 50% of the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance. You will receive an invoice from Frontiers for the remaining 50%.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the Semmelweis University Library’s webpage on open access or contact the open access team at ejournals@semmelweis-univ.hu.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.