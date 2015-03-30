- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Potsdam University
We are delighted to inform you that Potsdam University holds a Central Invoicing agreement with Frontiers_._
Potsdam University covers Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the University in any of the Frontiers journals.For further information and details on whether you qualify for funding, please visit Open Access at Potsdam University or contact the team at publikationsfonds@uni-potsdam.de