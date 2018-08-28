Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers and the GFZ Helmholtz Centre Potsdam form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (Helmholtz Centre Potsdam) has formed an open access publishing agreement with Frontiers.

The GFZ covers Article Processing Charges (APCs) for affiliated corresponding authors who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.

The GFZ has become the 13th participating member in an agreement for open access publishing between the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft Deutscher Forschungszentren) and Frontiers.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the GFZ Library, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the GFZ will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage Helmholtz Association authors to publish open access, benefiting scientific research and the public at large as well as supporting the goals set out in the Helmholtz Association’s open access policy, which include that by the end of 2020, 60% of the publications from the previous year falling under this policy will be open access.

 Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the GFZ Library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Helmholtz Association upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact in advance the GFZ Library and Information Services.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.

