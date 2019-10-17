Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers collaborates with DeepGreen on new automated data delivery service

Advanced testing phase of new service that lowers the barriers to open access publishing

Frontiers will be automatically delivering metadata and full text publications to authorized repositories at German universities. This is an exciting new initiative by DeepGreen that aims to remove the burden from authors and librarians to manually add publications to institutional repositories themselves, and broaden the reach of Open Access research.

Testing what works

In preparation for a later live operation, Frontiers is one of five publishing partners (along with S. Karger AG, SAGE Publishing, MDPI and De Gruyter) who are teaming up to allow DeepGreen to gather valuable insights and experience into how to handle various repository software, as well as publishers’ different data delivery points and approaches.

The focus over the next year will be on publications which are funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG) with the ultimate objective to establish DeepGreen as a nationwide service.

About DeepGreen

Project DeepGreen aims to transfer scientific publications, which can be made freely available at the end of their embargo period, into Open Access repositories. DeepGreen is funded by the German Research Foundation and the consortium comprises six institutions: The Cooperative Library Network Berlin-Brandenburg, Bavarian State Library, Bavarian Library Network, University Library of the Technische Universität Berlin, University Library of Erlangen-Nuremberg and the Helmholtz Open Science Coordination Office at the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.

