Most viewed Neuroscience articles in May 2015

ASK1 modulates the expression of microRNA Let7A in microglia under high glucose in vitro conditionJuhyun Song, and Jong Eun Lee*

Stochastic undersampling steepens auditory threshold/duration functions: implications for understanding auditory deafferentation and agingFrederic Marmel*, Medardo A Rodríguez-Mendoza, and Enrique A Lopez-Poveda

Prenatal predictors of infant self-regulation: the contributions of placental DNA methylation of NR3C1 and neuroendocrine activityElisabeth Conradt*, Mary Fei, Lyn LaGasse, Edward Z. Tronick, Dylan Guerin, Daniel Gorman, Carmen J Marsit, and Barry Lester

Downregulation of the endogenous opioid peptides in the dorsal striatum of human alcoholicsDaniil Sarkisyan*, Muhammad Z. Hussain, Hiroyuki Watanabe, Olga Kononenko, Igor Bazov, Xing Wu Zhou, Olga Yamskova, Oleg Krishtal, Victor M. Karpyak, Tatiana Yakovleva, and Georgy Bakalkin

No difference in frontal cortical activity during an executive functioning task after acute doses of aripiprazole and haloperidolIngeborg Bolstad*, Ole A Andreassen, Inge R Groote, Beathe Haatveit, Andres Server, and Jimmy Jensen

Glutamatergic synaptic currents of nigral dopaminergic neurons follow a postnatal developmental sequenceEdouard Pearlstein, Laurie-Anne Gouty-Colomer, Francois J. Michel, Robin Cloarec, and Constance Hammond*

Lithium protects against paraquat neurotoxicity by NRF2 activation and miR-34a inhibition in SH-SY5Y cellsBegum Alural, Aysegul Ozerdem, Jens Allmer, Kursad Genc, and Sermin Genc*

Alterations in multidimensional motor unit number index of hand muscles after incomplete cervical spinal cord injuryLe Li, Xiaoyan Li*, Jie Liu, and Ping Zhou

Dimensionality of ICA in resting-state fMRI Investigated by feature optimized classification of independent components with SVMYanlu Wang*, and Tie-Qiang Li

Interaction between SCO-spondin and low density lipoproteins from embryonic cerebrospinal fluid modulates their roles in early neurogenesisAmérica Vera, Antonia Recabal, Natalia Saldivia, Karen Stanic, Marcela Torrejón, Hernán Montecinos, and Teresa Caprile*

June 03, 2015

Most viewed (historic)

Neuroscience

