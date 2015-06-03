- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Physiology articles in May 2015
Bacterial symbionts, Buchnera, and starvation on wing dimorphism in English grain aphid, Sitobion avenae (F.) (Homoptera: Aphididae)Fangmei Zhang, Xiangrui Li, Yunhui Zhang, Brad Coates, Xuguo Zhou*, and Dengfa Cheng*
Unexpected plant odor responses in a moth pheromone systemAngéla Rouyar, Nina Deisig, Fabienne Dupuy, Denis Limousin, Marie-Anne Wycke, Michel Renou, and Sylvia Anton*
Semantic processing of English sentences using statistical computation based on neurophysiological modelsMarcia T Mitchell*
Long-range correlations and patterns of recurrence in children and adults’ attention to hierarchical displaysRamon D. Castillo, Heidi Kloos*, John G. Holden, and Michael J. Richardson
Flow cytometry and K-mer analysis estimates of the genome sizes of Bemisia tabaci B and Q (Hemiptera: Aleyrodidae)Li T. Guo, Shao L. Wang, Qing J. Wu, Xu G. Zhou, Wen Xie*, and You J. Zhang*
Beluga (Delphinapterus leucas) granulocytes and monocytes display variable responses to in vitro pressure exposuresLaura A Thompson*, and Tracy A Romano
Curcuminoids and ω-3 fatty acids with anti-oxidants potentiate cytotoxicity of natural killer cells against pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cells and inhibit interferon γ productionRamesh Halder, Anasheh Almasi, Bien Sagong, Jessica Leung, Anahid Jewett, and Milan Fiala*
Muscular contraction mode differently affects autonomic control during heart rate matched exerciseMatthias Weippert*, Martin Behrens, Ray Gonschorek, Sven Bruhn, and Kristin Behrens
Neuromuscular function and fatigue resistance of the plantar flexors following short-term cycling endurance trainingMartin Behrens*, Matthias Weippert, Franziska Wassermann, Rainer Bader, Sven Bruhn, and Anett Mau-Moeller
Muscle cell derived angiopoietin-1 contributes to both myogenesis and angiogenesis in the ischemic environmentJoseph M. Mcclung*, Jessica L. Reinardy, Sarah B. Mueller, Timothy J. McCord, Christopher D. Kontos, David A. Brown, Sabah N.A. Hussain, Cameron A. Schmidt, Terence E. Ryan, and Tom D. Green