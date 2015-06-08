Frontiers forms publishing agreement with the University of Birmingham

We are delighted to inform you that the University of Birmingham is in a pre-payment agreement with Frontiers.

The University of Birmingham covers Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal. A 5% pre-payment discount will be applied to the net price which would otherwise be payable for publication, after deduction of any other discounts that may apply.

To access the University of Birmingham Open Access guide, and for information on whether you qualify for funding, please click here or contact openaccesspublications@contacts.bham.ac.uk