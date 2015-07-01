- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Neuroscience articles in June 2015
Most viewed Neuroscience articles in June 2015
Investigating irregularly patterned deep brain stimulation signal design using biophysical modelsSamantha R. Summerson*, Behnaam Aazhang and Caleb Kemere
Heterogeneity in perceptual category learning by high functioning children with autism spectrum disorderEduardo Mercado III*, Barbara A. Church, Mariana V. C. Coutinho, Alexander Dovgopoly, Christopher J. Lopata, Jennifer A. Toomey and Marcus L. Thomeer
Effect of dentate gyrus disruption on remembering what happened whereWoon Ryoung Kim, Jong Won Lee, Woong Sun, Sung-Hyun Lee, June-Seek Choi and Min Whan Jung*
Blocking of orexin receptors in the paraventricular nucleus of the thalamus has no effect on conditioned fearXinwen Dong, Yonghui Li* and Gilbert J. Kirouac*
7-Tesla MRI demonstrates absence of structural lesions in patients with vestibular paroxysmiaPaulus S. Rommer, Gerald Wiest*, Claudia Kronnerwetter, Heidemarie Zach, Benjamin Loader, Kirsten Elwischger and Siegfried Trattnig
Task-concurrent anodal tDCS modulates bilateral plasticity in the human suprahyoid motor cortexShaofeng Zhao, Zulin Dou*, Xiaomei Wei, Jin Li, Meng Dai, Yujue Wang, Qinglu Yang and Huai He
Rapid prefrontal cortex activation towards aversively paired faces and enhanced contingency detection are observed in highly trait-anxious women under challenging conditionsMaimu Alissa Rehbein*, Ida Wessing, Pienie Zwitserlood, Christian Steinberg, Annuschka Salima Eden, Christian Dobel and Markus Junghoefer
Decoding covert shifts of attention induced by ambiguous visuospatial cuesRomain E. Trachel*, Maureen Clerc and Thomas G. Brochier
Individual differences in oscillatory brain activity in response to varying attentional demands during a word recall and oculomotor dual taskGusang Kwon, Sanghyun Lim, Min-Young Kim, Hyukchan Kwon, Yong-Ho Lee, Kiwoong Kim, Eun-Ju Lee and Minah Suh*
Septo-temporal distribution and lineage progression of hippocampal neurogenesis in a primate (Callithrix jacchus) in comparison to miceIrmgard Amrein*, Michael Nosswitz, Lutz Slomianka, R. Maarten van Dijk, Stefanie Engler, Fabienne Klaus, Olivier Raineteau and Kasum Azim