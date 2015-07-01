- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Physiology articles in June 2015
Relationships between predicted moonlighting proteins, human diseases and comorbidities from a network perspectiveAndreas Zanzoni, Charles E. Chapple and Christine Brun*
Therapeutic isolation and expansion of human skeletal muscle-derived stem cells for the use of muscle-nerve-blood vessel reconstitutionTetsuro Tamaki*, Yoshiyasu Uchiyama, Maki Hirata, Hiroyuki Hashimoto, Nobuyuki Nakajima, Kosuke Saito, Toshiro Terachi and Joji Mochida
Resting state MEG oscillations show long-range temporal correlations of phase synchrony that break down during finger movementMaria Botcharova, Luc Berthouze, Matthew J. Brookes, Gareth R. Barnes and Simon F. Farmer*
Identification, molecular cloning and expression analysis of a HORMA domain containing autophagy-related gene 13 (ATG13) from the coleopteran beetle, Tenebrio molitorJung Hee Lee, Yong Hun Jo*, Bharat Bhusan Patnaik, Ki Beom Park, Hamisi Tindwa, Gi Won Seo, Raman Chandrasekar, Yong Seok Lee and Yeon Soo Han*
Congenital chloride-losing diarrhea in a Mexican child with the novel homozygous SLC26A3 mutation G393WFabian R. Reimold, Savithri Balasubramanian, David Doroquez, Boris E. Shmukler, Zsuzsanna K. Zsengeller, David Saslowsky, Jay R. Thiagarajah, Isaac E. Stillman, Wayne I. Lencer, Bai-Lin Wu, Salvador Villalpando-Carrion and Seth L. Alper*
Functional expression of bradykinin B1 and B2 receptors in neonatal rat trigeminal ganglion neuronsAya Kawaguchi, Masaki Sato, Maki Kimura, Takaki Yamazaki, Hitoshi Yamamoto, Masakazu Tazaki, Tatsuya Ichinohe and Yoshiyuki Shibukawa*
Neural regulation of the kidney function in rats with cisplatin induced renal failureNiamh E. Goulding and Edward J. Johns*
Angiotensin II inhibitor facilitates epidermal wound regeneration in diabetic miceMaria Kamber, Vasilis Papalazarou, Georgia Rouni, Evagelia Papageorgopoulou, Apostolos Papalois and Vassiliki Kostourou*
Inherited macular degeneration-associated mutations in CNGB3 increase the ligand sensitivity and spontaneous open probability of cone cyclic nucleotide-gated channelsPeter Meighan, Changhong Peng and Michael Varnum*
Human odontoblast-like cells produce nitric oxide with antibacterial activity upon TLR2 activationJean-Christophe Farges*, Aurélie Bellanger, Maxime Ducret, Elisabeth Aubert-Foucher, Beatrice Richard, Brigitte Alliot-Licht, Françoise Bleicher and Florence Carrouel