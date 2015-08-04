- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Psychology articles in July 2015
Most viewed Psychology articles in July 2015
Manipulation gesture effect in visual and auditory presentations: the link between tools in perceptual and motor tasksAmandine E Rey*, Kévin Roche*, Rémy Versace, and Hanna Chainay
Audiovisual crossmodal cuing effects in front and rear spaceJae Lee*, and Charles Spence
Self-reported sleep duration mitigates the association between inflammation and cognitive functioning in hospitalized older menJoseph Michael Dzierzewski*, Yeonsu Song, Constance H. Fung, Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Stella Jouldjian, Cathy A. Alessi, Elizabeth C. Breen, Michael R. Irwin, and Jennifer L. Martin
Olfactory asymmetric dysfunction in early Parkinson patients affected by unilateral disorderGesualdo M Zucco*, Francesco Rovatti, and Richard J. Stevenson
Deceit and facial expression in children: the enabling role of the “poker face” child and the dependent personality of the detectorMarien Gadea*, Marta Aliño, Raúl Espert, and Alicia Salvador
Deriving meaning from others’ emotions: attribution, appraisal, and the use of emotions as social informationEvert A. van Doorn*, Gerben A. van Kleef*, and Joop van der Pligt
Cognitive training for children with ADHD: a randomized controlled trial of cogmed working memory training and ‘paying attention in class’Marthe Van Der Donk*, Anne-Claire Hiemstra-Beernink, Ariane Tjeenk-Kalff, Aryan Van Der Leij, and Ramón Lindauer
Engagement in dance is associated with emotional competence in interplay with othersEva Bojner Horwitz*, Anna-Karin Lennartsson, Töres P.G. Theorell, and Fredrik Ullén
One size does not fit all: older adults benefit from redundant text in multimedia instructionBarbara Fenesi, Susan Vandermorris, Joseph A. Kim, David I. Shore, and Jennifer J. Heisz*
Investigating the role of self-construal in the formation of entrepreneurial intentionsLeonidas A Zampetakis*, Konstantinos Kafetsios, Manolis Lerakis, and Vassilis Moustakis