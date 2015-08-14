- Science News
- Open science and peer review
- ILLUSTRATION: Beginner’s Guide to Peer Review
By Chloe Schmidt and Katherine Lawson
Submitting your first manuscript can be daunting to those who are unfamiliar with the process. To help clear up any uncertainty surrounding manuscript submission and peer review for first-timers, we’ve put together an illustrated guide of some of the basics.
To see the Illustrated Beginner’s Guide to Peer Review in full size, either click on the image or download the PDF at this link: