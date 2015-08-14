Frontiers | Science News

ILLUSTRATION: Beginner’s Guide to Peer Review

By Chloe Schmidt and Katherine Lawson

Submitting your first manuscript can be daunting to those who are unfamiliar with the process.  To help clear up any uncertainty surrounding manuscript submission and peer review for first-timers, we’ve put together an illustrated guide of some of the basics.

To see the Illustrated Beginner’s Guide to Peer Review in full size, either click on the image or download the PDF at this link:

Related Content

Post related info

August 14, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Open science and peer review

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content