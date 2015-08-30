Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Genetics articles in August 2015

Correcting for the study bias associated with protein-protein interaction measurements reveals differences between protein degree distributions from different cancer typesMartin H. Schaefer*, Luis Serrano and Miguel A. Andrade-Navarro

A porcine model system of BRCA1 driven breast cancerHoward Donninger, Katherine Hobbing, M. Lee Schmidt, Eric Walters, Laurie Rund, Lawrence Schook and Geoff Clark*

Changes in expression of the long noncoding RNA FMR4 associate with altered gene expression during differentiation of human neural precursor cellsVeronica J. Peschansky, Chiara Pastori, Zane Zeier, Dario Motti, Katya Wentzel, Dmitry Velmeshev, Marco Magistri, John L. Bixby, Vance P. Lemmon, José P. Silva and Claes Wahlestedt*

Detecting modules in biological networks by edge weight clustering and entropy significancePaola Lecca* and Angela Re

Evaluating the ability of the pairwise joint site frequency spectrum to co-estimate selection and demographyLisha A. Mathew and Jeffrey D. Jensen*

mRNA fragments in in-vitro culture media are associated with bovine preimplantation embryonic developmentJenna Kropp and Hasan Khatib*

Risk prediction models for oral clefts allowing for phenotypic heterogeneityYalu Wen and Qing Lu*

Characterization of circulating transfer RNA-derived RNA fragments in cattleEduardo Casas*, Guohong Cai and John D. Neill

Evidence for the multiple hits genetic theory for inherited language impairment: a case studyTracy M. Centanni, Jordan R. Green, Jenya Iuzzini-Seigel, Christopher W. Bartlett and Tiffany P. Hogan*

Prolactin and growth hormone affect metaphase-II chromosomes in aging oocytes via cumulus cells using similar signaling pathwaysIrina Y. Lebedeva*, Galina N. Singina, Alexander V. Lopukhov, Ekaterina N. Shedova and Natalia A. Zinovieva

August 30, 2015

Related Content