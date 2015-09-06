Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Psychology articles in August 2015

Building metamemorial knowledge over time: insights from eye tracking about the bases of feeling-of-knowing and confidence judgmentsElizabeth F. Chua* and Lisa A. Solinger

Infant manual performance during reaching and grasping for objects moving in depthErik Domellöf*, Marianne Barbu-Roth, Louise Rönnqvist, Anne-Yvonne Jacquet and Jacqueline Fagard

Examining age-related shared variance between face cognition, vision, and self-reported physical health: a test of the common cause hypothesis for social cognitionSally Olderbak*, Andrea Hildebrandt and Oliver Wilhelm

Grounding grammatical categories: attention bias in hand space influences grammatical congruency judgment of Chinese nominal classifiersMarit Lobben* and Stefania D’Ascenzo

Auditory stream segregation using amplitude modulated bandpass noiseYingjiu Nie* and Peggy B. Nelson

Developmental differences in relations between parent-reported executive function and unitized and non-unitized memory representations during childhoodSarah L. Blankenship and Tracy Riggins*

Improving spatial-simultaneous working memory in Down syndrome: effect of a training program led by parents instead of an expertFrancesca Pulina, Barbara Carretti, Silvia Lanfranchi* and Irene C. Mammarella

Default mode network alterations during implicit emotional faces processing in first-episode, treatment-naive major depression patientsHuqing Shi, Xiang Wang, Jinyao Yi, Xiongzhao Zhu, Xiaocui Zhang, Juan Yang and Shuqiao Yao*

Associations between musical abilities and precursors of reading in preschool aged childrenFranziska Degé*, Claudia Kubicek and Gudrun Schwarzer

Feel like you belong: on the bidirectional link between emotional fit and group identification in task groupsEllen Delvaux*, Loes Meeussen and Batja Mesquita*

The influence of label co-occurrence and semantic similarity on children’s inductive generalizationBryan J. Matlen*, Anna V. Fisher and Karrie E. Godwin

September 06, 2015

Related Content