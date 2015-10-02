Most viewed Physiology articles in September 2015

- Science News
Neuro-mechanical determinants of repeated treadmill sprints – Usefulness of an ‘hypoxic to normoxic recovery’ approachOlivier Girard*, Franck Brocherie, Jean-Benoit Morin and Gregoire P. Millet
Caloric restriction induces energy-sparing alterations in skeletal muscle contraction, fiber composition and local thyroid hormone metabolism that persist during catch-up fat upon refeedingPaula B. M. De Andrade, Laurence A. Neff, Miriam K. Strosova, Denis Arsenijevic, Ophélie Patthey-Vuadens, Leonardo Scapozza, Jean-Pierre Montani, Urs T. Ruegg, Abdul G. Dulloo* and Olivier M. Dorchies*
Cardiac autonomic responses after resistance exercise in treated hypertensive subjectsGabriela A. Trevizani, Tiago Peçanha*, Olivassé Nasario-Junior, Jeferson M. Vianna, Lilian P. Silva and Jurandir Nadal*
The protective effects of oral low-dose quercetin on diabetic nephropathy in hypercholesterolemic miceIsabele B. S. Gomes, Marcella L. Porto, Maria C. L. F. S. Santos, Bianca P. Campagnaro, Agata L. Gava, Silvana S. Meyrelles, Thiago M. C. Pereira* and Elisardo C. Vasquez*
Comparison of swimming capacity and energetics of migratory European eel (Anguilla anguilla) and New Zealand short-finned eel (A. australis)Christian Tudorache*, Erik Burgerhout, Sebastiaan Brittijn and Guido van den Thillart
Pre- and postsynaptic changes in the neuromuscular junction in dystrophic miceStephen J. P. Pratt, Ana P. Valencia, Gloribel K. Le, Sameer B. Shah and Richard M. Lovering*
Overexpression of GhWRKY27a reduces tolerance to drought stress and resistance to Rhizoctonia solani infection in transgenic Nicotiana benthamianaYan Yan, Haihong Jia, Fang Wang, Chen Wang, Shuchang Liu and Xingqi Guo*
Vaginal biogenic amines: biomarkers of bacterial vaginosis or precursors to vaginal dysbiosis?Tiffanie M. Nelson, Joanna-Lynn C. Borgogna, Rebecca M. Brotman, Jacques Ravel, Seth T. Walk and Carl J. Yeoman*
Country of birth affects blood pressure in the French hypertensive diabetic populationSola Aoun Bahous, Frédérique Thomas, Bruno Pannier, Nicolas Danchin and Michel E. Safar*
Analysis of the protein related receptor GPR92 in G-cellsAmelie T. Rettenberger*, Waltraud Schulze, Heinz Breer and Désirée Haid