- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Physiology articles in July 2015
Most viewed Physiology articles in July 2015
Serum PINP, PIIINP, galectin-3, and ST2 as surrogates of myocardial fibrosis and echocardiographic left venticular diastolic filling propertiesE. Samuli Lepojärvi*, Olli-Pekka Piira, Eija Pääkkö, Eveliina Lammentausta, Juha Risteli, Johanna A. Miettinen, Juha S. Perkiömäki, Heikki V. Huikuri, and M. Juhani Junttila
Nonlinear parameters of surface EMG in schizophrenia patients depend on kind of antipsychotic therapyAlexander Yu. Meigal*, German G. Miroshnichenko, Anna P. Kuzmina, Saara M. Rissanen, Stefanos D. Georgiadis and Pasi A. Karjalainen
Chronographic imprint of age-induced alterations in heart rate dynamical organizationDanuta Makowiec*, Dorota Wejer, Agnieszka Kaczkowska, Marta Żarczyńska-Buchowiecka, and Zbigniew R. Struzik*
Zinc and copper levels are not correlated with angiographically-defined coronary artery disease in sudanese patientsMohamed F. Lutfi, Ramaze F. Elhakeem, Raga S. Khogaly, Abdelkarim A. Abdrabo, Ahmed B. Ali, Gasim I. Gasim* and Ishag Adam
A novel, dynamic pattern-based analysis of NF-κ****B binding during the priming phase of liver regeneration reveals switch-like functional regulation of target genesDaniel J. Cook, Biswanath Patra, Lakshmi Kuttippurathu, Jan B. Hoek, and Rajanikanth Vadigepalli*
Energetics of endurance exercise in young horses determined by nuclear magnetic resonance metabolomicsMargaux M. Luck, Laurence Le Moyec*, Eric Barrey, Mohamed N. Triba, Nadia Bouchemal, Philippe Savarin, and Céline Robert
Evidence for water deficit-induced mass increases of raffinose family oligosaccharides (RFOs) in the leaves of three Craterostigma resurrection plant speciesAurélie Egert, Barbara Eicher, Felix Keller, and Shaun Peters*
It takes two – coincidence coding within the dual olfactory pathway of the honeybeeMartin F. Brill*, Anneke Meyer, and Wolfgang Rössler
Transcriptome analysis and RNA interference of cockroach phototransduction indicate three opsins and suggest a major role for TRPL channelsAndrew S. French*, Shannon Meisner, Hongxia Liu, Matti Weckström, and Päivi H. Torkkeli*
Uninephrectomy in rats on a fixed food intake results in adipose tissue lipolysis implicating spleen cytokinesDenis Arsenijevic*, Jean-François Cajot, Abdul G. Dulloo, and Jean-Pierre Montani