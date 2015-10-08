More research, journals in the spotlight on Frontiers’ new homepage

If you visit the Frontiers website today, you’ll notice a big change. We’ve introduced a new web design that loads faster, is more visually appealing and is fully responsive on all platforms.

The most noticeable change is the amount of content and the number of ways visitors can access the latest published research on the site. In the previous version of the site, we were only able to showcase one article a week, but now we are able to highlight more articles, eBooks, the journals our editors and science heroes from around the world. The journals are also much easier to find and browse through.

Transforming the Visitor’s Experience

While we have done minor tweaks over the past few years, this is the biggest redesign of the homepage that we’ve done since our launch in 2007.

The new homepage features a number of technological changes that will help you learn more about the different Frontiers research publishing tools, keep up-to-date with our latest news and find what you are looking for quickly and efficiently.

And if you’re already familiar with our platform and have come to submit your paper, we’ve made that easier as well. The “Submit your paper” is top left – making it easy to find.

Highlighting the Frontiers Community

The enhancements to the middle and lower section of homepage were designed to help boost the impact of our editors and authors within their research community.

The middle carousel is our “Featured” section. This section is where our authors, editors and the Frontiers team have a chance to shine as it will be where we feature the latest articles, journal news, submission calls, eBooks and blog posts that are written by our Field Chief Editors, the Frontiers team and special guests.

The lower third of the site displays all our journals which were previously only found in the navigation. Listed in alphabetical order, they are now easy to find and will enable first time visitors to not only quickly discover what journals are available to submit their articles, but read the latest published in their research area.

For existing Frontiers editors and authors, this new section will allow them to find their journal page to see how their own articles are being viewed and allow them to stay-up-to-date with what is going on with their research community.

Increasing Impact and Discoverability

Articles posted in journals on the Frontiers website currently receive over 4 million article views and nearly 1.1 million downloads each month. We believe the new layout and responsiveness of the site will help increase this by making it easier to discover articles, journals and Research Topics in specific research areas.

If you haven’t seen the site yet, you can visit it at http://www.frontiersin.org.