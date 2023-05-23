Researchers at the center of Frontiers’ new partnership with ResearchGate 

Open access publisher Frontiers and ResearchGate, the professional network for researchers, have entered a partnership agreement to support researchers in accessing and sharing high quality scholarly articles.

Photo credit: Frontiers, ResearchGate

The syndication partnership will see content from several Frontiers journals added to ResearchGate, including articles from:

These journals are representative of the open access content available in Frontiers’ larger journal portfolio. In turn, authors will benefit from their version of record (VoR) articles automatically added to ResearchGate, the creation of a dedicated article page, and newly published articles displayed on the Frontiers journal homepage. Authors will also have access to data and insights on the impact of their work. The increased availability of this research ensures that authors’ work has the widest possible reach among relevant audiences from the more than 25 million users of ResearchGate.

Frontiers has a long-standing practice and commitment to placing the researcher at the center of everything it does. This researcher-centric mindset, combined with the publisher’s mission to make science open, is what drives Frontiers to promote awareness and visibility of the journals and the researchers’ work. Partnering with ResearchGate will provide another platform through which to support journal article discovery and research communication and collaboration.

Fred Fenter, chief executive editor at Frontiers summarized, “We support all open platforms that accelerate the research-innovation cycle. This collaboration with ResearchGate provides a new avenue for the dissemination of our published research, which will bring new awareness and impact, and ultimately drive scientific innovation towards our goal of ensuring that we all can lead healthy lives on a healthy planet.”

About Frontiers

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world’s top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.5 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.