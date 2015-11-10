- Science News
- Most viewed Neurology articles in October 2015
Training efficiency and transfer success in an extended real-time functional MRI neurofeedback training of the somato-motor cortex of healthy subjectsTibor Auer*, Renate Schweizer and Jens Frahm
Circadian phenotype composition is a major predictor of diurnal physical performance in teamsElise Facer-Childs and Roland Brandstaetter*
The central biobank and virtual biobank of BIOMARKAPD: a resource for studies on neurodegenerative diseasesBabette L. R. Reijs*, Charlotte E. Teunissen, Nikolai Goncharenko, Fay Betsou, Kaj Blennow, Inês Baldeiras, Frederic Brosseron, Enrica Cavedo, Tormod Fladby, Lutz Froelich, Tomasz Gabryelewicz, Hakan Gurvit, Elisabeth Kapaki, Peter Koson, Luka Kulic, Sylvain Lehmann, Piotr Lewczuk, Alberto Lleó, Walter Maetzler, Alexandre de Mendonça, Anne-Marie Miller, José L. Molinuevo, Brit Mollenhauer, Lucilla Parnetti, Uros Rot, Anja Schneider, Anja Hviid Simonsen, Fabrizio Tagliavini, Magda Tsolaki, Marcel M. Verbeek, Frans R. J. Verhey, Marzena Zboch, Bengt Winblad, Philip Scheltens, Henrik Zetterberg and Pieter Jelle Visser*
Training in compensatory strategies enhances rapport in interactions involving people with Möbius syndromeJohn Michael*, Kathleen Bogart, Kristian Tylén, Joel Krueger, Morten Bech, John Rosendahl Østergaard and Riccardo Fusaroli
Neural mechanisms underlying transcranial direct current stimulation in aphasia: a feasibility studyLena Ulm, Katie McMahon, David Copland, Greig I. de Zubicaray and Marcus Meinzer*
Association of statins with sensory and autonomic ganglionopathy.Peter Novak*, Daniela A. Pimentel, Banu Sundar, Majaz Moonis, Lan Qin and Vera Novak
Retrospective evaluation of deep transcranial magnetic stimulation as add-on treatment for Parkinson’s diseaseFrancisco Torres, Esteban Villalón, Patricio Poblete, Rodrigo Moraga-Amaro, Sergio Linsambarth, Raúl Riquelme, Abraham Zangen and Jimmy Stehberg*
PGC-1α silencing compounds the perturbation of mitochondrial function caused by mutant SOD1 in skeletal muscle of ALS mouse modelYan Qi, Xiang Yin, Shuyu Wang, Hongquan Jiang, Xudong Wang, Ming Ren, Xiang-ping Su, Shi Lei and Honglin Feng*
Multi-modal imaging of neural correlates of motor speed performance in the trail making testJulia A. Camilleri*, Andrew T. Reid, Veronika I. Müller, Christian Grefkes, Katrin Amunts and Simon B. Eickhoff
Determinants of concurrent motor and language recovery during intensive therapy in chronic stroke patients: four single case studiesAnnika Primaßin, Nina Scholtes, Stefan Heim, Walter Huber, Martina Neuschäfer, Ferdinand Binkofski* and Cornelius J. Werner